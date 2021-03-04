Time to prove those wrong who said you’ve watched too much of the NBC television show “The Office.”
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave., will host its trivia night Thursday centered around the show. Employees encourage teams to arrive early for the 7 p.m. event for a seat, and to dress up as characters from the show.
Here’s a look at some events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages 8 through 14 years old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more.
Class meets via Zoom.
Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant. Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com
K-State Volleyball vs Texas State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
Women’s Bike Maintenance Clinic, 6-7:30 p.m.
An introductory bike maintenance clinic covering terminology, tools and supplies, changing a flat and more. In person or via Zoom.
Tickets: alpineshopevents.com. Cost: $1-$5.
The Pathfinder, 304 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Coffee Hour: Sri Lanka, 4 p.m.
Join international students as they showcase their home countries.
Login details: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Via Zoom.
After Hours: Axe to Grind, 5:30 p.m.
K-State students with valid ID and masks can fill out two liability forms and throw axes for 30 minutes following a safety information session.
Axe to Grind, 925 Enoch Lane.
Print and Sip: Pride Lake, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Purple Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Moonlit Mountains at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pick your craft and receive step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of decor.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.
Hear Heartland Pianos play classics, dance music, current hits and more.
Tickets: $140 for a four-person table and $210 for a six-person table.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Kids Kanvas: Turtle, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Pride Lake at 6 p.m. March 5; Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur at 10 a.m. March 6; and Paint and Sip: Purple Forest at 6 p.m. March 6.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. March 6.
Pick your project or design, then receive step-by-step instructions to complete a new piece of decor. Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Ye Olde Painting Competition, 11 a.m.
Bring in your best painted model or models of any brand and leave it for the week for judging. Three categories: Individual Small (Base size smaller than 40 mm), Individual Large (base size is larger than 50 mm) and Scenic (multiple models on a scenic base). Judging criteria include preparation, smoothness, neatness, color, shading, detail and basing. Winners receive $25 store credit.
Goblin Games, 1304 Westloop Place.
Live music: Justin Fowler, 2-5 p.m.
Also, No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Maximum groups of four people. Masks required when moving indoors, but not while seated.
No cost.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Buser Family Park.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: FS Oklahoma/FS Kansas City, K-State Sports Network.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Auditions: The Three Musketeers, 7-9 p.m.
Auditions by appointment, open to anyone ages 16 and older. Complete an audition form online to schedule. Stage fighting is part of the show and will be taught.
Performance dates: April 23-25 and April 30-May 2.
Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.