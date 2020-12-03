If the family still needs something to decorate for the holidays, the city government has just the solution.
The annual Red Cedar Holiday Harvest starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Roger Schultz Community Park, 810 Loma Ridge Drive. Those interested in getting a free live tree for their home can bring a handsaw — no chainsaws allowed — and cut down a tree for the holidays. Families also can enjoy hot cocoa and coffee from Bluestem Bistro, hayrack rides from Britt’s Farm and donuts from Varsity Donuts.
Parks and Rec staff, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Police Department will be on hand to assist.
Check the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Facebook page the morning of the event for any weather updates. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Here’s a look at some other area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Free Covid-19 Testing, 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
Also December 10, 17, 21, 28 and January 7.
CiCo Park.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Grad School: Tips and Tricks in a Pandemic, 7-8 p.m.
The K-State Graduate Student Council Student Affairs Committee will chat with students to offer advice on topics like home office set-ups and prepping for the next semester. Register to receive a Zoom link.
Register: events.k-state.edu
Holiday Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, seats are limited, first-come first-serve. Free to enter, prizes for winners.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field hosts Carol Robinson Winter Pentathlon, all day.
Also Saturday.
Ahearn Field House.
Manhattan Indoor Ice Skating Rink opens, 4 p.m.
Tickets sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. Only ticketed participants will be allowed entrance and spectators will not be allowed. Only 47 participants per two-hour session.
Tickets: mhkprd.com/register. $3.50 for admission, $3.50 for skate rentals.
See mhkprd.com for hours.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade, 5:30 p.m.
The parade, put on by Downtown Manhattan Inc., will have lighted vehicles. It normally includes walking groups, but that won’t be allowed this year.
Parade Route: 3rd Street and Poyntz Avenue — 11th Street — Moro Street — City Park.
Custom Face Masks, 7-9 p.m.
Create custom masks that will get shipped to your door. Limited to the first 100 K-State students.
Zoom information released at a later date. kstateupc.com.
Elf, 7:30 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Same times December 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, 7:30 p.m.
A year after his transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the ghosts who taught him the lessons.
Directed by Kim Riley.
For tickets and information: manhattanarts.org
Seating is limited and masks are required.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
K-State Football vs Texas, 11 a,m.
Listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs UNLV, TBD.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Kids Kanvas: Rudolph, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Christmas Gnome 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Believe in Santa 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Mike’s Wrecker Service Car Auction, 10 a.m.
Abandoned and title car outdoor auction. Social distancing protocols will be enforced.
Mike’s Wrecker Service, 161 McDowell Creek Road.
Sip and Shop, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Shop local vendors all in one place. Distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required indoors.
Vendors include: Dandelion Chic Boutique; Thirty-One; Hummingbird Creations: Bizzy B; Perfectly Posh; Creations by JAM; Norwex; Plunder Designs; Cohen & Co; Origami Owl; Daph & Co; ChickBee Pottery & Honey; Everyday Sparkle by Audrey; and Tastefully Simple.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Holiday Sip and Shop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Shop Brothers Coffee Co., Tress Hair Boutique and The Foundry Truck at this block party event.
Tress Hair Boutique, 1439 Anderson Ave.
Darlene Love “Love for the Holidays,” 7 p.m.
Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will perform some of the classics and more in the livestreamed, one-night-only holiday performance.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu
SUNDAY
Women’s Basketball vs UT Arlington, noon.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Light Up Downtown Saint George, 5:30 p.m.
Tree lighting and fun in downtown Saint George.
Willie Good Pizza, 208 First St., Saint George.