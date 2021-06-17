It’s a weekend full of celebrations.
Saturday is Juneteenth.
Juneteenth — the combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth” — celebrates the emancipation of the final groups of enslaved Black people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
The staff at the Douglass Center will host a day of events for this year’s Juneteenth, themed “United in History and Hope.”
Throughout the day Saturday, join in for a 5K, Zumba, a Unity Walk, barbeque and more. More information can be found below and a full list of events and time can be found at facebook.com/douglasscentermhk.
Meanwhile, Sunday is Father’s Day. Try to make time for a father figure in your life, whether it’s a lunch or dinner special at an area restaurant, or a phone call.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Seuss-isms! Pop-Up Literacy Event, 5-7 p.m.
All ages welcome for activities and stories.
City Park.
Third Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
M31 Unplugged will perform at AJ’S NY Pizzeria at 7 p.m. The Church Ladies will perform at Bourbon and Baker during the event.
Also at the event include a cake walk at Bourbon and Baker at 6:30 p.m.; Flight Risk Aerial Trapeze Flyers; children’s art projects with Artastic; Strecker Nelson West Gallery Trunk Show; Tanzanite Adult Cheer Team; artists of various mediums including macrame, caricatures, painting and pottery; and specials at restaurants.
Downtown Manhattan.
Porch Concert: Rob Watson, 6 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a show in the MAC parking lot.
Parking available across the street at Varney and Associates.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Summer Pies, 6-7 p.m.
Learn about summertime pies, including blind baking, meringue and more. Registrants receive a PDF recipe booklet.
Register: $25, events.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Bolos Summer Music Series, 6-8 p.m.
Sally and the Hurts will perform.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Lecture: The Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown, 6:30 p.m.
Phil S. Dixon, baseball historian and author, will discuss the early days of the Monarchs and highlight players such as Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Wilbur “Bullet” Rogan.
Douglass Community Recreation Center, 925 Yuma St.
Harry Potter Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, arrive early for a seat. Dress in Hogwarts apparel for extra points.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Washunga Days, all day.
Also Saturday.
The annual festival celebrates past and present of Council Grove and Morris County. Events include live music, kids activities, fireworks, car show and Kaw Nation Intertribal Powwow.
For more info, washungadays.com.
Tickets: $20 at gate.
Neosho Riverwalk Park, Council Grove.
State Street Yard Sales, 1-7 p.m.
Visit the state streets for deals on clothing, furniture, baby gear and more. Some houses will only set up one of the two days.
Also 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
Illinois Lane, Indiana Lane, Montana Court, Nevada Street, Oregon Lane and Virginia Drive.
Late Night Patio Party, 5-10 p.m.
Join the staff as they kick off the summer and longer summer hours.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Sally and the Hurts, 6 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Paint and Sip: Tranquil Landing, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Owl at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Wine Diva at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Date Night DIY at 6 p.m. Saturday and DIY with Dad Mini Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pick your project and receive step-by-step directions to create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Dora Mae’s Comedy and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
A stand-up fundraiser for Romie Lee for new kidneys.
Featuring Brett Schmidt, Teague Hayes and Romie Lee.
Tickets: $15, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s, 616 N. 12th St.
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle. Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park, 8 p.m.
Live music by jazz musicians Julian Vaughn and Jahvelle Rhone. Juneteenth celebration.
City Park, Larry Norvell Band Shell.
Live performance: Jack Willhite’s Rock and Roll Comedy Show, 8-11 p.m.
Parodies of favorites from AC/DC to Guns N’ Roses.
Tickets: acornsresortkansas.com
Acorns Resort and RV Park, Milford Lake, 3710 Farnum Creek Road, Milford.
SATURDAY
Juneteenth
Juneteenth: United in History and Hope, all day.
Celebrate Juneteenth with the Douglass Center.
The day kicks off with a 5K at 8 a.m., followed by Zumba at Douglass park. The proclamation and welcome at Longs Park will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Unity Walk. Later in the day, see the Douglass Activity Center Mural Unveiling, have some barbeque, participate in an auction and car wash contest.
For more information: facebook.com/douglasscentermhk or mhkprd.com
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Power of Produce Club will also host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Watermelon Smash, 11 a.m.
Have you ever wondered if you could smash a watermelon with your thighs? For $5 you can find out and be entered to win prizes.
Foundation Sports Training Facility, 2800 Amherst Ave.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
Meet adoptable cats and dogs.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Juneteenth by the Lake Celebration, 1-9 p.m.
Live DJ, free food, games, water gun fights, vendors and more.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road.
Father’s Day Make and Take Card Crafts, 1-3 p.m.
No cost event for the kids to make a card for the father figure in their lives.
Center Court, Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Also Jayme Green 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Live music: Big Harry and the Back Alley Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468.
SUNDAY
Father’s Day
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Ladybug Release, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Help release ladybugs to get rid of the aphids. Admission includes ladybugs, a toy and all the farm activities.
Tickets: $12, aandhfarm.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Dads and Dogs, noon-3 p.m.
Bring the car, a lawn chair or just a father figure to enjoy a hot dog lunch. Hot dog lunch comes with a ticket purchase.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed.No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.