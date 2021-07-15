Celebrate small businesses this week with Third Thursday and the Five Year Anniversary Bash at Liquid Art Winery.
Downtown will have sales, live music, entertainers and more scattered around for Third Thursday, pending decent weather.
On Sunday, Liquid Art Winery will bring out TheraPie for some sweet treats and The Two Timers will perform in the evening. There’s more information below on times.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Annual Sidewalk Sale. Several local stores downtown will participate.
Sidewalk sales begin at 10 a.m. and go through 8 p.m.
BPM Trio will perform at AJ’s Pizzeria, 6-8 p.m.
Board and Brush will host a Mini Sign Workshop at 7 p.m., 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Downtown Manhattan
Heart Healthy, Flavor Full, 6-8 p.m.
Kickstart a healthy lifestyle with an interactive heart healthy meals class. Participants will leave with a handful of simple recipes and a knowledge of different foods and the benefits to heart health.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Marvel Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Don your best costume, assemble a group of no more than four and head to trivia night based off the comics and the movies to take home the Infinity Gauntlet. Top three teams receive prizes.
Arrive early as slots fill quickly.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Mike Greim, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Kids’ Craft Zoom: Roaring Wall Art, 2-3 p.m.
Third through fifth graders can join in for a craft time to make a new piece of decor. Pick up a craft bag at the library prior to the event.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Paint and Sip: Tuttle Creek Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Piggy Pig at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Flint Hills Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pick your project and receive step-by-step instructions to create a piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m.
With Forgotten Highway.
Tickets: $22 for general admission, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Arts in the Park: Elexa Dawson, 8 p.m.
Folk music performance.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Power of Produce club will set up a booth with free activities for the family and opportunities to purchase fresh produce. Sunflower Health Plan Medicaid members can use vouchers for fruits and vegetables valid at this market only.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Raising Riley Book Club, 8 a.m.
Read “The Whole-Brain Child” and join in on the discussion.
Register: emills@rileycountyks.gov, 776-4779 ext. 7641. Zoom link available to those who want it.
Frank Anneberg Park playground.
Kids Studio: Craft, 10-11 a.m.
Kids ages 5-10 can design and construct car creatures. Activity limited to the first 20 participants. One guardian must remain at the museum at all times, but may look at the exhibits.
Tickets: $10, eventbrite or through the Facebook event, “Kids Studio: Craft.”
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Cookie Pop-Up, 2:30 p.m.
Slinging Sweets will host a cookie pop-up.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
PetSmart Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
Meet some adoptable cats and dogs.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Five Year Anniversary Bash, noon-8 p.m.
Celebrate five years of Liquid Art Winery. Anniversary drink “The Karl” will be back on tap.
The root beer cider will also be served as a float beginning at 1 p.m. until the ice cream runs out.
TheraPie will sell fan favorite pies by the slice, 4-7 p.m.
The Two Timers will perform on the patio, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.