It’s the last weekend to catch two local plays celebrating the holiday season.
In Manhattan, catch One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall at the Manhattan Arts Center on Poyntz. They’ll perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego, the cast of A Christmas Story, will bring the beloved movie of Ralphie’s holiday to life on stage.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area.
THURSDAY
Winter Party, 5:30 p.m.
Music, art activities and treats. Holiday and party attire suggested. No cost, and open to the public.
Beach Museum of Art.
Homes for the Holidays, 6 p.m.
Santa will be available, plus a holiday smorgasbord, hot chocolate bar and more.
Tickets: mahfh.charityproud.org.
Sunset Zoo.
Wine and Yoga, 6 p.m.
Jessa from Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga class.
Cost: $10 per guest. Bring a yoga mat.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
K-State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang will talk with Wyatt Thompson about the team. Weekly prizes will be available to the public, while students can experience exclusive deals and prize entries.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Christmas Lighting Ceremony, 8:30 p.m.
See the lighting of the upside down tree and potentially get a gift from Santa.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field: Carol Robinson Women’s and Attila Zsivoczky Men’s winter Pentathlon, all day.
Ahearn Field House, Manhattan.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Commencement, 1 p.m.
Graduate School commencement at 1 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State Salina will graduate at 7 p.m. at the Student Life Center in Salina.
Isle of Lights, 5:30 p.m.
Drive through light display, cookies and a petting zoo. Free pictures with Santa.
December 8-11 and 16-17, 5:30-8 p.m. each night.
A $5 daily park pass required to enter, plus a suggested donation.
Milford State Park.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Truck, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Rudolph at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Snow Globe at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
Local women will be teaching their favorite board games. Free to play.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
DIY Double-Sided Porch Sign Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday, and DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
A Christmas Story, 7:30 p.m.
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Boy Band Night, 10:30 p.m.
Hear classics from boy bands through the years.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs K-State Winter Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Enjoy time with Santa, play games and more.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726, or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Education, 10 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Engineering, 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Live streams of each ceremony will be available: k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Blue Door Boutique and Pancake Feed, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pancake feed and raffle ticket for prizes.
Tickets: $5 from a club member or at the door.
Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, 220 S. Fifth St.
Landscaping with Winter Interest, 10 a.m.
Blueville Nursery, 4529 Anderson Ave.
Hot Cocoa with the Grinch, 10 a.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Christmas at the Eagles, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, baked goods, raffle and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
Cookies with Santa Cow, 2-4 p.m.
Santa Cow will be available for photos, ornament crafts and more.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
TubaChristmas, 3 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center.
Holiday Aerial Show, 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: littleapplepilates.com/registration.
The Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Riders, 7:30 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Ugly Sweater Party, 8:30 p.m.
GameDay Sports Pub, 3043 Anderson Ave.
SUNDAY
Sandy Hook Anniversary Vigil, 1 p.m.
Manhattan Moms Demand Action will host. No cost.
Free Methodist Church at Poyntz and Manhattan Ave.
Kansas Ballet presents: An Abridged Nutcracker, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $10-20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Senior Percussion Recital: Trenton Lowry, 3 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Home for the Holidays, 3 p.m.
Little Apple Barbershop Chorus.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Flint Hills Children’s Choir Holiday Special: Christmas in the Movies, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$25, ksumccain.universitytickets.com.
McCain Auditorium.