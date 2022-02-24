Head over to the Manhattan Arts Center or across the bridge to Wamego for some entertainment this weekend.
This is the final chance to catch “The Book of Will” on stage at the MAC and watch two friends try to save the work of William Shakespeare. Meanwhile, at the Columbian, Tony B. will perform some piano music at Dueling Pianos.
As per usual, there are also a few places to catch some local musicians playing around town.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Considering Techniques: Jim Richardson on Gordon Parks, 5:30 p.m.
Jim Richardson, National Geographic photographer will discuss.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Tacos and Trivia, 5:30 p.m.
Brad Waller will host a 90s/early 2000s pop culture trivia.
Registration covers dinner, one drink ticket and the cost of trivia.
Cost: Hype members: $20, non-members $30, hypemhk.com/young-professional-events.
Colbert Hills Clubhouse, 5200 Colbert Hills Drive.
Manhattan’s Got Talent, 7 p.m.
Talent show featuring MHS students. No cost admission, but donations welcome.
Manhattan High School.
Live music: Larry Newson, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy, 9 p.m.
Comedians will perform three minute sets. Must be 21 or older to enter.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Indoor Championships, 10 a.m.
Also 11 a.m. Saturday
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Washington, 2 p.m.
Seattle, Washington.
Paint and Sip: Temple Falls, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Boy Who Lived at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Make a Splash at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Whooo at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Seattle, Washington.
Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.
Tony B. will perform.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $26-$31, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
“The Book of Will,” 7:30 p.m.
The story of two actors who compiled the First Folio.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball at CSU Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bakersfield, California.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Family Fun Storytime, 11 a.m.
For more information and events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Flint Hills Job Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Beginner’s Yoga Workshop, noon.
No cost workshop to learn about yoga and basic movements.
Register: contact@chapterfiveyoga.com.
Chapter Five Yoga, 311 Houston St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Bally Sports Oklahoma, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Film: “Test Pattern” (not rated), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Jon Wolfe with the Powel Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Westbrook Invitational, all day.
Also Monday.
Peoria, Arizona.
Thundering Cats Big Band, 2 p.m.
General admission.
Tickets: $5-$18, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Ian Batey, 6-8:30 p.m.
Little Grill, 6625 Dyer Toad.