While there are some area events this weekend, none will be as popular as one sporting event on Sunday: The Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:30 p.m.
Singer The Weeknd will perform the halftime show, and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem. Amanda Gorman, who stole some of the spotlight at the presidential inauguration with her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” also will recite poetry at the pre-show.
Some local bars and restaurants will have specials on food and drinks. Be sure to consider social distancing, mask and safety protocols when making plans.
Here’s a look at some events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Livestream: “Let’s Talk Art” with Randy Regier and Gail Lerner, 5:30-7 p.m.
Artist Randy Regier, K-State graduate based out of Kansas City, Kansas, discusses his work “ToyGantic,” a part of the Beach Museum’s exhibition “Inside Out.” “Raise the ToyGantic” film will begin at 6 p.m. and discuss the film with writer and director Gail Lerner.
Via Zoom. Register in advance: beach.k-state.edu.
Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Patrick, My Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Give a Pig a Pancake at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Love Cardinals at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: starts at $20. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FRIDAY
Annual Brown Bag Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Grab lunch and virtually discuss social justice and diversity at K-State.
Register: events.k-state.edu
MLK Laying of the Wreaths and Candlelight Ceremony, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Join in person or watch live. Program begins with a candlelight ceremony and ends at the MLK bust in front of Ahearn Field House.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Make and Take Workshops at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, SaturDIY at 1 p.m., and Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
UPC Presents: Neon Trees feat. 3OH!3 Live in Concert, 7-8 p.m.
Current K-State students, faculty and staff can relive 2000s nostalgia with Neon Trees and 3OH!3. Current students can register for a chance to attend a virtual meet and greet and a themed prize bundle.
More information and registration: kstateupc.com
SATURDAY
Coffee and Car-versations, 9-11 a.m.
Hot coffee and donuts provided in the Lamborghini Lounge to catch up and talk cars. Museum admission required to access the show floor.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
The Great Book Club, 2 p.m.
Join for a table reading of Thomas Gray’s “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard.” Copies of the first reading “Plato’s Republic,” will be available.
The book club will focus on the foundational influential texts, like Plato and Shakespeare.
Be Able Community, 205 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl LV
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.