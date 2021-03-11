While the holiday is not until next week, Aggieville will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday with a parade and race.
At 10 a.m., the 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk begins. The cost to participate is $25. Afterward, the Marvin Hachmeister 10K Road Race starts at 10:45 a.m. The cost to participate in the 10K is $35. For both events, the cost is $40. To pick up a race packet in advance, visit Manhattan Running Company, 1129 Garden Way, during business hours. On Saturday, the packets will be at Orange Sky Yoga, 1207 Moro St. Both races begin in Aggieville and continue around City Park and the surrounding area.
The parade starts at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Kansas 2A Basketball Tournament.
Boys semifinals, 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Girls semifinals, 3 and 7 p.m. Friday.
Boys finals, 2 p.m. Saturday; girls finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets sold online under “tickets” tab at kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Intermediate Bike Maintenance, 6 p.m.
In person or via Zoom.
Tickets: alpineshopevents.com. Cost: $1-$5.
The Pathfinder, 304 Poyntz Ave.
Zoom Book Discussion: “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh, 7 p.m.
Nicolas Shump will lead the discussion on the New York Times Bestselling novel about growing up in rural Kansas during the 1980s and 1990s. The library has several copies to check out at the second floor reference desk.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Agave Tasting with Adam Clary, 7 p.m.
Clary presents four spirits.
Ticket holders will get a one ounce pour, with the opportunity to purchase more.
Tickets: auntiemaes.com. $25.
Auntie Mae’s, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Kansas City, Missouri.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Northern Illinois, noon.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Also at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Houston, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Painted Sky, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: St. Patrick’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32. Uncorkedinsipration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Double Sided Porch Sign or Planter Box, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Saturday and Spring Make and Take Workshops at 2 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
After Hours: 60 in 60 Game Show, 7 p.m.
A one hour trivia challenge with a focus on women’s history with a mix of pop culture with a cash prize.
Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.
No cost.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids Studio: Craft, 10 a.m.
Kids can learn more about the science of wind and weather using car-related parts.
Aimed toward kids ages five through 10, but all ages welcome.
Cost: $10 per child. Limited to first 20 participants. One parent must remain at the museum.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Rice, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Also at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Houston, Texas.
Live music: Curtis Grimes, 7 p.m.
Tickets: thehatksu.com. GA, $10.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Taj Mahal and Phantom Blues Band with Jon Cleary, 8 p.m.
A night of funk and the blues.
Tickets: $18-$80. mccain.k-state.edu/events
Via livestream.
“Ripcord” — After Dinner Theatre, 8 p.m.
A seemingly harmless bet escalates into a dangerous game.
Seating is limited and masks are required.
Tickets: $5, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Daylight Savings begins
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon.
Meet vendors for all aspects for a wedding.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third Street.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Saint Louis, 2p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.