To celebrate the green holiday, head to Aggieville on Saturday to watch lots of people go down Moro Street.
On Saturday morning, walkers and runners will hit the streets in the annual St. Patrick’s Day race. Later, in the afternoon, the St. Patrick’s Day parade will run through the restaurant district. Those not fond of races or parades may want to avoid the area until late afternoon.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
St. Patrick’s Day.
Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop, 5:30 p.m.
Also Friday Date Night Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Female Authors, 7 p.m.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Robert Benedick, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at MountainView Collegiate, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Tucson, Arizona.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Coffee with the Crew, noon.
Members of Riley County EMS will be on site with an ambulance for people to check out. A portion of proceeds go toward RCEMS Fundraiser for the Polar Plunge Event for Special Olympics Kansas.
Brother’s Coffee, 1437 Anderson Ave.
GriefShare Group, 1-3 p.m.
Share grief about losing a loved one.
Be Able Community, 431 S. Fifth St.
K-State Track and Field at UTSA Invitational, 2 p.m.
Also at 4 p.m. Saturday.
San Antonio, Texas.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Morehead State, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Milky Way, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Colors of Dusk at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Renaissance Jazz, 8 p.m.
Far Out Arcade, 1108 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, all day.
Also Sunday.
Sacramento, California.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
St. Patrick’s Day Road Races, 10 a.m.
Runners choose between a 10K and 2 mile run or walk. Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Aggieville.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Washington State, 10:30 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Raleigh, North Carolina.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1 p.m.
Aggieville.
Live music: Evolution the Band, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs TCU, TBD.
Manhattan.