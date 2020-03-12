Editor’s note: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could change planned events this weekend.
To kick off the green holiday celebration, roads will be shut down for a while Saturday for a race and parade.
The day starts with the 42nd annual 10K or 2-mile run/walk. The races start in Aggieville. The 10Kers will head around City Park, up Manhattan Avenue, through campus, up to Kimball Avenue and back down around City Park again before returning to Aggieville. Those doing the 2-mile course will head to City Park as well, circling most of it, before cutting down the path in the center of the park and returning to Aggieville.
The race will benefit the Special Olympics and the Marvin Hachmeister Scholarship Fund.
People racing should use the Aggieville lots and the K-State campus lot northwest of Aggieville. Register at stpatsmhk.com.
The parade at 1 p.m. will follow the 2-mile path.
Here are some other weekend events in the area:
THURSDAY
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
For information and tickets, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
People’s Forum Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.
Members of the People’s Coalition will plan for the 2020 Riley County Election.
Bluestem Bistro.
Live music: Chris Titchner, 8 p.m.
Acoustic folk rock.
Bluemont Hotel.
Live music: Spencer McConaghy, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
Live music: The Sounds of Many, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
FRIDAY
A Year on the Konza Prairie, 1 p.m.
Jill Haukos, director of education at Konza Prairie, will share a photo journey into the seasons on the prairie.
Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
Rocky Mt. Oyster Feed, 5:30 p.m.
All you can eat dinner of oysters, pulled pork and sides.
Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 at the door; children nine and younger, $8.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint & Sip: Milk Way, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Never Tell Me the Odds at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint & Sip: Coffee Cups at 4 p.m. Sunday.
For registration and information, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m.
Celebrating their heritage through dance, music and songs.
Tickets: starting at $12. jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
ShamROCK, 9 a.m.
One-day only local shopping event. Outdoor games may lead to a chance to win prizes like local gifts and coupons. DJ Brian Cook will perform.
Downtown Marysville.
Manhattan Coin Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
No cost admission.
Raffle for 1929 Manhattan National Note.
530 Richards Drive.
Morgan Family Lecture Series: Hood Ornaments, 11 a.m.
Ann Palmer displays some photographs of unique car hood ornaments.
Admission costs cover the fee for the lecture.
Midwest Dream Car Collection.
Author Talk and Book Signing: Wicked Kansas, 1-2 p.m.
Kansas native and author Adrian Zink will tell stories of Kansas and sign copies of his book.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Auntie Mae’s Limerick Contest, 2 p.m.
Sign up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash prizes.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Grand Celtic Music Tour, 6:30 p.m.
Event begins with whisky tasting. Music, dance and storytelling begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15, military $10. Military must call or purchase at box office.
The Columbian Theatre, Wamego.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs. Oklahoma, noon.
Candle class, 1-5 p.m.
Joli Winer demonstrates how to clean beeswax and different types of candle molds and wick sizes, as well as about making ornaments for the holidays, dying wax and making scented candles.
Cost: $20.
Registration: 785-370-3642 or email gphfarms@gmail.com
Golden Prairie Honey Farms.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 1 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.