If you didn’t get to go to Brew at the Zoo last weekend, maybe this weekend is a great opportunity for BOO at the zoo.
The annual SPOOKtacular is back on at Sunset Zoo this year, with a few COVID-19 modifications, of course. This year, families who want to participate must purchase tickets for specific two-hour time slots, which run throughout the day.
Friday evening, after a normal day of play at the zoo, those in high-risk and special populations can enjoy a safe time trick-or-treating around the animals throughout the zoo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., families also can participate in the first round of trick-or-treating this season.
Face masks will be required in enclosed areas, such as the gift shop or the restrooms. Tickets are $5.50 for adults and $3.50 for children ages 3-12. Friends of Sunset Zoo receive $1 off pre-purchased tickets, while children under age 2 are free. For additional information, visit sunsetzoo.com.
Here’s a look at other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball at TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Halloween Trivia, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
MHS Fall Play: To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday, 7-9 p.m.
Masks required.
Tickets: $7 at the door, or $5 with a canned good.
Also 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan High School, West Campus.
Mini Sign Workshop, 7 p.m.
Also FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday; Pumpkin Patch Fall Make and Take Workshop at 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday; and Charcuterie and Tray Workshop with Sunflower Spreads at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Staged Reading: Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You too, August Wilson), 7:30 p.m.
Set in the fictional world of a post-second Civil War, Bronx Bay is established in order to protect “Blackness.”
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
The Magic of Jack Cunningham, 8 p.m.
Manhattan native and 2017 Kansas City Magician of the Year will perform.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Robert F. Rodriguez, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Sapphire Son, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Flint Hills Flannel Bash, 6-9 p.m.
Beer tasting trail, corn maze, live music and more. Adults 21 and older.
Tickets: $55, includes souvenir beer glass, tasting tickets and venue access, mhkprd.com. Bring non-perishable food items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket for additional tasting tickets.
Lazy T. Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Comedy Night in the Dark, 7-10 p.m.
Four comedians will perform. Hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Tickets: $14 per guest, 21 and older only.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Student Clarinet Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
BirdHouse Music: Smokey and the Mirror, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bryan and Bernice Hembree will perform.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, student or child, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Rocky Horror Picture Show, 10:30 p.m.
Costumes welcome. Mary Renee will emcee. Pre-Show begins at 10:30 p.m., showing begins at midnight.
Stand in line to purchase tickets. Grab a prop bag to be used during the viewing.
Tickets: $7, cash or card.
K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 8 a.m.
Walk begins at 9:05 a.m.
Register or donate: act.alz.org
Manhattan City Park.
Central States Marching Festival, 8 a.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MHK Moves, 9 a.m.
Join Konza Strength for an all-levels workout in the parking lot, followed by an all-levels yoga class to welcome Keating Chiropractic to the block. No cost.
Chapter Five Yoga, 311 Houston St.
SPOOKtacular, 9:30 a.m.
Trick or treat with Sunset Zoo. Tickets must be pre-purchased this year for a specific two-hour timeslot, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 5:15 p.m. Masks mandatory in enclosed spaces.
High-risk and special populations can join in on the fun Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Times also available 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 3-12. Friends of Sunset Zoo receive $1 off pre-purchased tickets. Children under 2 free. Sunsetzoo.com.
Sunset Zoo.
Kids Kanvas: Turtle, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and SIp: Moon Cat at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Young Trustee’s Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Try over 25 samples of chili. Hot pepper eating contest, axe throwing competition and more. Kids activities are free, and do not require testing kit purchase.
Cost: $15-$50.
Rockin’ K’s, 1880 Kimball Road.
Pink Party Zumba Mashup, 1:30-3 p.m.
Community instructors will lead a Zumba and MIxxed Fit Mashup class in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants are encouraged to wear pink.
Cost: $3.
Douglass Activity Center, 900 Yuma St.
Live music: Too Many Degrees, 6 p.m.
Food truck: The Dough Bro.
456 Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Costumes and Cocktails, 6-10 p.m.
Soundwave LFK will perform. Costume contest categories include scariest, funnies, most original, most realistic and best couple. The winners will receive a gift basket. Bring a flashlight or phone with a flashlight. Ages 21 and older only.
Tickets: $15-$25.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Bison, Beef and Bourbon, 6:30 p.m.
An evening with bison and beef cuisine, drinks, music, live auction and more. Benefitting Kidscape.
Tickets: $75 per person, flinthillsdiscovery.org
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Little Apple Glow Paddle, 7-9 p.m.
Wear a costume, decorate your boat with lights for a chance to win prizes. End the evening with s’mores by the campfire.
Tickets: $10-$20 per person in your own boat; $15-$25 for kayak rental, mhkprd.com.
River Pond, Tuttle Creek.
Scary Maze Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Ride a freakish hayride and jump in the maze.
Cost: $10.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Monsters Masquerade, 7:30 p.m.
Grab a mask and costume for an event hosted by Ty Woo and KC Prime.
Tickets: $30-$35, columbiantheatre.com
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
K-State Homecoming begins.
All events are open to the public. Through Saturday, Oct. 30.
For more information: k-state.com/partipicate/homecoming.
K-State.
All-University Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Race, 9 a.m.
Fees benefit Pawnee Mental Health Services.
Register: k-state.com/partipcpate/homecoming/5krunwalk.
K-State Women’s Rowing at Jayhawk Jamboree, 10:30 a.m.
Live stats and schedule: kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Dementia-Friendly Manhattan Kick-Off, 2 p.m.
Learn how to make Manhattan more dementia-friendly. Susan McGadden, author of Dementia-Friendly Communities: Why We Need Them and How We Can Create Them” will attend. Masks required.
Rockin’ K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Douglas Ragon Composition Recital, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Howl n’ Prowl, 6-7 p.m.
Dog trick-or-treating event. Dress up the pet and bring them to the park to walk around and shop from local vendors. Animals should be leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. City pet license and rabies shots will be available for additional costs.
Suggested donation: $5.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.