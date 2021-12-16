Santa is coming to town, but so is the Grinch.
Santa and his wife will be at the Downtown Farmers Market at 10 a.m. Saturday, where the couple will pose for photos with families. Later, Santa will head over to the Mutt Company to take photos with local pets for the afternoon.
Meanwhile, at A&H Farm, the Grinch will be roaming the farm as families enjoy hot cocoa while playing and looking at the animals. Maybe he’ll learn the meaning of the holidays while he’s there.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Beethoven’s Birthday Bash, 6 p.m.
Dinner and music by Manhattan High Chamber Orchestra, small ensembles and special friends. Proceeds support the MHS Orchestra trip to New Orleans in March 2022.
Tickets: $30. Contact Cody Toll, codyt@usd383.org, or message Friends of Performing Arts.
Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7 p.m.
Try pies from Therapie with drinks prepared by Auntie Mae’s bar staff.
Tickets: $30, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Rock N Roll Night, 7 p.m.
Head:Space and All From Nothing will perform. Show at 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
It’s A Wonderful Life, 7:30 p.m.
The classic holiday movie, brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Aurora Winter, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Ho Ho Help at 10 a.m. Saturday, Christmas Truck at 6 p.m. Saturday and Christmas Bunny at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Ugly Sweater Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Saturday and DIY Cornhole Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Ugly Xmas Sweater Contest and Scavenger Hunt, 6:30 p.m.
Grab the ugly sweater, a team of four and compete for prizes. Sweaters will be judged until 10 p.m., with the winner announced at 10:15 p.m. Phones with cameras required for play.
Tickets: $20 per team, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Christmas Party, 9 a.m.-noon.
Photos with Santa, cookie kits to-go, lemonade and more.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Cocoa with the Grinch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene products, hats or gloves.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Book Signing: Bill Snyder and D. Scott Fritchen, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bring a copy of “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story” or purchase one on site. Sighing will be in the former DressBarn, next to Hibbett Sports. No cost to attend. No merchandising signings.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
DJ Spaugh Spins, noon-7 p.m.
Sister of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St., Apt. C.
Skate with Santa, 2-4 p.m.
Regular admission and rental rates apply.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Photos with Santa Paws, 2-6 p.m.
Donations to MuttCare for photos with Santa and his elves.
Mutt School, 4912 Skyway Drive.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
A concert charity event for Aging Well Senior Living.
Tickets: contact Theresa Bramlage, 785-341-1297.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Ugly Sweater Celebration, 8-11 p.m.
Gifts for the best sweater. Adults 21 and older only.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
SUNDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big Ten Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lincoln, Nebraska.