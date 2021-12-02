If you aren’t ready for Christmas yet, events this weekend intend to change that.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor will light the upside down Christmas Tree Thursday evening, and folks can grab their own Christmas trees Saturday morning at the Red Cedar Holiday Harvest.
Santa will have a busy weekend as well. On Saturday, Jolly Old St. Nick will be at the Flint Hills Discovery Center for breakfast, before heading to the Midwest Dream Car Collection, the Christmas Carnival at Blue Earth Plaza, Lazy-T Ranch, Katie’s Way and even up to Riley. Somehow, he’ll be at a few of those places at the same time. Magic sure is amazing.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Holiday Open House, 4-8 p.m.
Drinks, food, kids activities, photo booth and more.
Sells MHK, 108 S. Fourth St.
Nightmare Before Christmas Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four can play at no cost. Prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, 7:30 p.m.
The story of Carole King’s life.
Face covering required.
Tickets: $19.50-$79, tickets.mccain.ksu.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Jazz Combo Performance, 7:30 p.m.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Recital: Sage Williams, 7:30 p.m.
Composition and voice recital.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
X-Mas Lighting featuring Drunk Santa, 8 p.m.
Gifts from Santa, the upside down tree and lights.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Happy Sleepy Dead, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Coffee Hour: Haiti, 4 p.m.
Grab coffee and join the live Zoom call to learn more about Haiti.
Log-in information: k-state.edu/isss/progams-events/.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Florida State, 4:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
K-State Women’s Basketball at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: SEC Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Columbia, South Carolina.
Teen Night, 6-9 p.m.
Games, arts and crafts, hanging out with friends and more.
Registration: $2, pawnee.org/events/cfm.
Pawnee Mental Health Services, 1650 Hayes Drive.
Double-Sided Porch Sign or Planter Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Medieval and Renaissance Music for the Holiday Season, 7-8 p.m.
K-State Choirs presents Collegium Musicum and the Madrigal and Motet Ensemble.
No cost.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
WTA presents: Annie Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved musical about a young orphan brought to the local stage.
Also 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
Tickets: $10-$15, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
‘Tis the Season, 7-10 p.m.
Horse drawn carriage rides, ice skating, hot chocolate and apple cider.
Sign up: kstateupc.com/our-events/.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Inventa String Quartet, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Nut/Cracked and Other Delights, 7:30 p.m.
The Nutcracker, but with a twist.
Also 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Bates Dance Studios, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Live theatre: And Then There Were None, 7:30 p.m.
The Agatha Christie show about ten strangers with wicked pasts brough to the local stage.
Masks required for unvaccinated audience members, and encouraged for vaccinated.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Box Turtles with Richard Gonzalez and Chedda Musik, 8 p.m.
Cover at the door.
Far Out Arcade, 1108 Laramie St.
Movie: Jungle Cruise (PG-13), 8 p.m.
No cost with K-State ID.
Also 8-10:15 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Hot breakfast, family photos with Santa, take-home ornaments and more.
Two staggered sessions, beginning at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Cookie Carousel, 8:30-11 a.m.
Fill a box of holiday treats.
Cost: $6.50 per pound. Cash, checks and cards accepted.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Red Cedar Holiday Harvest, 8:30-11 a.m.
Cut down a tree for the holiday. Hayrack rides with Britt’s Farm, hot cocoa and coffee from Bluestem Bistro and donuts from Varsity Donuts. Smokey Bear will take selfies with families and their trees.
Bring a handsaw. No chainsaws allowed. RCPD, MFD and Parks and Rec staff will assist, if needed. Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity will provide home delivery for a monetary donation.
No cost.
Roger Schultz Community Park, 810 Loma Ridge Drive.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Christkindl Market, with photo opportunities, giveaway, kinderpunsch and more.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Santa Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Reindeer scavenger hunt and photo opportunities.
No cost admission, but donations toward Manhattan Emergency Shelter encouraged.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Student Recital: Ameilia Moore, 10 a.m.
Piano recital.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Manhattan Area Music Teachers Association, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Also B&C Dance Company at 6 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Country Christmas and Christkindlemarkt, 10 a.m-4 p.m.
Baked goods, gifts, German food and Santa all in one place.
Also Dec. 11.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Abandoned Car Auction, 10 a.m.-noon.
Mike’s Wrecker Service, 161 McDowell Creek Road.
SantaCon, 10:30 a.m.
Walk two blocks to support Toys for Manhattan. Participants asked to bring an unwrapped tow, or cash donations via Venmo.
All participants will receive a Santa hat and beard, and milk and cookies at the finish line.
Registration: $22.85, register.chronotrack.com/r/64217 or aggieville.org.
Lace Up, Power On GOTR Fall 5K, 10:30 a.m.
Registration includes 5K entry, Girls on the Run merchandise and 5K medal.
Registration: $15-$35, registration.chronotrack.com/r/64293.
Kansas State University Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Family Christmas Carnival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Games and activities, photos with Santa and more.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
Recital: Sydney VanDyke, voice, noon.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Oboe Studio Recital, 12:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Holiday Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m.
Create themed seasonal cards and decorations.
Tickets: $5 supply fee, $2.50 for Blue Star Military Families.
Reservations required: 532-7718 or klwalk@ksu.edu.
Beach Museum of Art.
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides, 5-8 p.m.
No cost rides, but donations accepted for Girls On The Run. Dress for the weather.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
Santa is Coming to Town, 5-8 p.m.
Christmas tree lighting, vendors, performances and more. Santa will be around from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Broadway Street, Riley.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Wichita State, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Wichita, Kansas.
Isle of Lights, 5:30-8 p.m.
Drive through holiday light displays.
Santa will be available for free photos from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Also Dec. 5, 10 and 11.
Donation cost: $10 per vehicle, cash only.
Mildord State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Holiday Open House and Trolley Ride, 7-9 p.m.
Christmas cookies, pictures with Santa and rides to the Festival of Lights.
Katie’s Way, 720 Poyntz Ave.
A Finn’s Christmas Story, 8 p.m.
Funtabi, Derek Calvin and the All Nighters and The Box Turtles will perform.
No cost.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Sally and the Hurts, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m.
With BC and the Big Rig.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Sip and Shop, 1-6 p.m.
Local vendors will be set up in the indoor Event Center for easy gift shopping.
No cost admission, but gifts, wine and food will be available for purchase.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Recital: Little Apple Clarinet Quartet, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Choirs Festival of Holiday Music, 3 p.m.
Songs performed by the K-State Concert Choir; Collegiate Chorale; Collegium Musicum; In-A-Chord; Advance and University Trebel Choirs: Tenor-Bass Choir; and Madrigal and Motet Ensemble. Gospel singer Curtis Gulledge will feature.
Also 6 p.m.
Tickets: $10, k-state.edu/mtd/events or simpletix.com/e/k-state-choirs-festival-of-holiday-music-f-tickets-80273.
All Faiths Chapel.
Bhangra Night, 5-7 p.m.
KC Bhangra will host dance workshops and amaze crowds. Light snacks and refreshments provided.
Grand Ballroom, K-State Student Union.