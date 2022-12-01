People in the area are gearing up for Christmas.
“A Christmas Story” will come to life on stage in Wamego at the Columbian Theatre.
On Saturday, Santa will be at the Flint Hills Discovery Center for breakfast. Around the same time, swing by Roger Schultz Community Park and pick up a tree for the house. Simultaneously, Santa will be at the Midwest Dream Car Collection and the Festival of Lights celebration at Blue Earth Plaza.
Santa and his wife will also be at LEAP on Sunday to meet good boys and girls.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
FRIDAY
Live music: Arbour Season, 5 p.m.
No cost concert with refreshments.
K-State Student Union.
Who Painted the Lion? Talking Back in Literature, 5 p.m.
Presentations from undergraduates and a professional scholar to discuss the importance of literature and books.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m.
A 1943 Christmas Eve in Newark, New Jersey; a take on the Dickens’ classic.
Also 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Paint and Sip: Nordic Christmas Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Christmas Tree at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Magical Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Manger Scene at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Magic with Jack, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
A Christmas Story, 7:30 p.m.
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Enjoy time with Santa, play games and more.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726, or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Red Cedar Holiday Harvest, 8:30-11 a.m.
Bring a handsaw and cut down your own Christmas tree. Parks and Rec staff and Manhattan Fire Department will assist if needed.
Also hayrack rides with Britt’s Farm.
Roger Schultz Community Park.
Cookie Carousel, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Treats will be $7 per pound. Cash, checks and cards accepted.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Authentic German baked goods, fresh made donuts, goody bags and more.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Santa Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Admission: $1, midwestdreamcarcollection.org.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football vs TCU, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ABC, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
Festival of Lights Family Christmas Carnival, 11 a.m.
Free games and activities, Christmas cheer, Santa and more.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Girls on the Run, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
5K start time at 11 a.m.
Registration: $20, gotrflinthills.org/5k.
K-State Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Holiday Workshop, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Create cards and ornaments with supplies provided.
Registration required; $5 per participant. Email klwalk@ksu.edu or cal l785-532-7718.
Beach Museum of Art.
Winter Wonder Craft Show, noon-8 p.m.
Hot Chocolate, popcorn and more.
Also noon-6 p.m. Dec. 4.
Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Sip and Shop, 1 p.m.
Local vendors, tasting room and more. Must be 21 or older to drink, any age can shop.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Mock Caldecott, 2 p.m.
See the K-State Department of English and Children’s and Adolescent Literature Community select the best picture books of 2022.
More information: englishkstate.org/2022/11/03/2022-mock-caldecott/.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Backyard Games at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Santa Con, 4 p.m.
The first 300 Santas to arrive will be entered into a drawing. Bring unwrapped toy donations for Toys for Manhattan.
Yard Bar, Aggieville.
McCain Holiday Gala and Auction, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $125 per person.
McCain Auditorium.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Wichita State, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY
McCain Holiday Home Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
See several local houses.
Tickets: $25 mccain.k-state.edu.; $30 at the door.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1-6 p.m.
LEAP, 3011 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Houston, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Bell Choir, 2 p.m.
JuBellation Bell Choir from the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Cider and Christmas cookies available. Free admission.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Choirs Festival of Holiday Music, 3 and 6 p.m.
Tickets: $12.
All Faiths Chapel.