Another October Saturday, another chance to celebrate fall in a small town.
Head a bit north this Saturday for the Riley Fall Festival, which runs throughout the day in downtown Riley. The day kicks off for most people at the Riley City Library, with biscuits and gravy for breakfast. Then, folks can tour the Riley County Grade and High School.
There’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy, with vendors and a beer garden, petting zoo, car show and more. There’s even a chance to win prizes and bragging rights at the Beard Contest, the Kids Washer Hunt and the Cornhole Tournament. There also will be a BBQ contest, car show award presentation and pie contest.
A full schedule of events is available as the pinned post on the Riley PRIDE Facebook page.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Fall Beer Tasting, 6-7 p.m.
Complimentary beer tasting. Participants must be 21 or older.
RSVP: lounge@bluemonthotel.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Tree Walk, 6:30 p.m.
A guided tour of the trees along the Manhattan City Park walk.
Meet at the Northeast corner of Manhattan City Park, near the corner of Fremont and North 11th streets.
DIY Doormat Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also FriYAY Pick Your Project at 7 p.m. Friday, Morning Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday; Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: prices vary, boardandbrush.com/manahattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Bob’s Burger Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, no cost to play. Prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com
Buser Family Stadium.
Working, 7:30 p.m.
Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Dylan Johnson and Brian Patrick, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Black Alumni Reunion, all day.
Two days of activities for Black K-State alumni. Registration begins at 1 p.m. Friday at the K-State Student Union front of Multicultural Student Office.
More information: k-state.com/alumni/calendar/index.php?eID=1193
Also Saturday.
K-State.
Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Get a flu or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Riley County Offices, 115 N. Fourth St.
Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Browse local booths of homemade, handmade and refurbished goods. Activities for children available. All proceeds from the event benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Also 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Riley County Fairgrounds, CiCo Park.
Art Mingle: Fine Art Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
See and purchase original fine art and hand-crafted items from local and regional artists. Painting, collages, wood pieces and more available.
No charge to attend.
Meadowlark, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Junction City Oktoberfest, 4:30 p.m.-midnight.
Craft beer, live music, food, games and more.
Admission: $5 per person, kids 8 and younger free.
Also 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Junction City, Washington St. between Sixth and Eighth streets.
Paint and Sip: Oak in Fall, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Billy Wayne Davis Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
The stand-up, writer and actor will perform. Seen on Last Comic Standing, Conan and more.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$25, thewarehamks.com/community-events
Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7:30 p.m.
A play about a musical. Murder and mayhem ensue.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Riley Fall Festival, all day.
Cornhole, petting zoo, BBQ contest and more.
Full schedule of events: Riley PRIDE Facebook page.
Downtown Riley.
Little Apple Marathon, Half, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7:30 a.m.
Register: $30-$100, register.chronotrack.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Live music, picnic lunch, tours of the farm, corn pit and more.
Hildebrand Farms Dairy, 5210 Rucker Road, Junction City.
October Outdoor Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Morgan Family Lecture: Frank Lloyd Wright Automobiles, 11 a.m.-noon.
Learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s design ideas for more than 80 cars.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Chili Crawl, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Tickets include a sampling of chili at each location with ice cream for dessert. Everyone gets a vote for their favorite chili award.
Participating restaurants: Bluestem Bistro; Coco Bolos; Dirty Dawg Saloon; Draft House at Kites; Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar; Kite’s Bar and Grill; Nico’s Little Italy; O’Malley’s Alley; Porter’s Bar and Deli; Public Hall; JZ Smoothie; Varsity Donuts; and Cold Stone Creamery.
Tickets: $20, chilibrawl.com.
Aggieville.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3-7 p.m.
Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar.
Sample from over 30 breweries, food vendors and enjoy live music. Funds raised for Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Tickets: $40-$65, goodshepherdhh.org.
Blue Earth Plaza
Movies Under the Stars, 5 p.m.
The movie begins at dark on a 35-foot outdoor movie screen. Bring a blanket or chair. Music, balloons, inflatable games and more prior to Trolls: World Tour.
Concessions available for purchase, or bring your own food. No alcohol.
City Park.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1418 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Orchestra Performance, 5:30 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of music on the lawn.
Anderson Hall lawn.