The Riley County Fair and the Kaw Valley Rodeo are coming to the west side of Manhattan this weekend.
While the fair has been going on in some way since June, judging for most contests began Wednesday and continues through Monday. However, the carnival by WEEE Entertainment begins Thursday evening at 6 p.m., followed by the first night of the Kaw Valley Rodeo at 8 p.m.
For a full list of events and schedule: rileycountyfair.com.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Third Thursday Back-to-School Themed Make and Take Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.; and Studio Birthday Celebration Family-Friendly Workshop at 5 p.m. July 23.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Midfest, through Saturday.
Miztuh Chazs, 4 p.m. Thursday, Flight Crew Coffee;
Art Exhibition, 5 p.m. Thursday, Tallgrass at The Well;
Philosophy of Lions and The Blackbird Fields, 7 p.m. Thursday, Tallgrass Tap House;
Comedy: Taneika Carlin, Jeremy Ricci and Mary Renee, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Wareham;
Sounds of Many, the Manhattan Mob, and The Box Turtles, 9 p.m. Thursday, Finn’s Pub;
Field Day Jitters and Red Kate, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Auntie Mae’s Parlor;
Lisa Jean and The Starfire Dancers, Chappie, The Lomos, Part Time Hero, Bikini Gordo, Delicious Friction, and Lizard Brain Trust, noon Saturday, 12th and Moro streets;
Frogpond and Ultimate Fakebook, 7 p.m. Saturday, Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
For tickets: midfestmhk.com.
Manhattan.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Special hours and more at downtown businesses.
Santa will be at AJ’s NY Pizzeria.
Downtown Manhattan.
Is This Thing On? Comedy Night, 6:30 p.m.
Performers include Clay Foley, Jesse Tuttle and Steve Peters.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 years or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FRIDAY
Riley County Fair, all weekend.
CiCo Park.
Blood Drive, 11-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Eleven Fifteen Moro St.
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Beach Life, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lion’s Pride at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Kansas Storm at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live theater: Lemonade, 6 p.m.
Learn the ups and downs of life with fairytale characters.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $3-8, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Laney Jones and the Spirits, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
You’ll Never Run Along 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk, 8 a.m.
Inspired by late MHS soccer coach Frank Alonso. All participants will receive a t-shirt. Top male and female participants will receive a medal and gift card. Proceeds benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Research Collaboration of Excellence at Kansas State University and the Frank Alonso Soccer Memorial Fund.
Register: $20-$25, register.chronotrack.com/r/65328.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Westy Fitness Center 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run and Walk, 8:30 a.m.
Kick off the Westy Wagon Wheel Car Show. All participants will receive a medal or ribbon.
Register: $15-$20, westyfitness@gmail.com. Pay at the event.
318 Main Street, Westmoreland, Kansas.
Fill the Gap, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drive through to drop off donations for USD 383 FIT Closet.
Keith Noll Maintenance Center, 2031 Casement Road.
Summer Celebration, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Photo booth, face painting, tortoise feedings and more.
Kids get free admission with a paid adult.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Learn about roping, branding, and more. Dress up like a cowboy or girl, and meet Roadeo Queens.
Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Eagles Poker Run, 10:30 a.m.
Activities for kids, live auction, music and more. Open to the public.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., ride begins at 11:30 a.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Hustle Drop-in Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 316 Laramie St.
Studio Birthday Celebration Family-Friendly Workshop, 5 p.m.
Also Christmas in July Pick Your Project Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Rickety Downspout, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Live music: Susan Hancock, 10 a.m.-noon.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
Forte Handbell Quartet: The Trio Tour, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $15, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series with saxophonist Nate McClendon, 5-7 p.m. $10 donation encouraged.
Additionally, Smokin’ Willie’s BBQ truck will be on site.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.