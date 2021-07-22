After a gap year, the fair is here.
A few judging events began on Saturday, but the festivities continue through Monday, with animals and arts on display at the fairgrounds at CiCo Park.
The Kaw Valley Rodeo and Ottaway Amusements games and rides begin Thursday and go through the weekend.
A full list of times for judging, information about the Kaw Valley Rodeo and more is available at rileycountyfair.com. Here’s a look at some events in the area:
THURSDAY
Riley County Fair, all day.
Livestock Shows, 4-H exhibits, entertainment and more.
Ottaway Amusement Carnival will have fewer rides than usual because of labor shortage.
Through July 26.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Los Yumas, 6 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Family Fun Animal Trivia Night, 6-7:30 p.m.
Enter as a team and test the family’s animal knowledge.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
One-Hit Wonder Singo, 7-10 p.m.
You may remember the songs, but who sings the one hit wonders that play on the radio? Prizes for BINGO. Arrive early for seats.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Lion King Jr., 7 p.m.
See the movie performed on the local stage.
Also 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $10-$15, columbiantheatre.com
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Derek Calvin, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Kaw Valley Rodeo, 8 p.m.
Also July 23 and 24.
CiCo Park.
FRIDAY
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Walk through a Meadowlark three-bedroom, two-bath cottage full of antiques, vintage and gently used goods.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Cash or credit cards, or checks with a meadowlark address. Masks required.
Meadowlark Hills, 1217 Meadowlark Circle.
Covid-19 Vaccine Event, 4-7 p.m.
Free school supplies and grocery gift cards will be given to those who receive vaccinations.
No cost. No ID, insurance or appointments needed. Ages 12 and older welcome. Spanish translators available.
Red Bud Estates, 2500 Farm Bureau Road.
Paint and Sip: Lake Forest Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Puppy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: California Dreaming at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Purple Petals at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Christmas in July Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pillowcase workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Second Birthday Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pick your project and receive step-by-step instructions to create a piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m.
The Dallas-based five-piece presents a blend of swing, country and western music.
Vaccinated ticket-holders can participate in a no cost Picnic-and-Mingle prior to the show in the Montgomery Rehearsal Hall.
Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Arts in the Park: The Box Turtles.
Hear a no cost rock concert.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
You’ll Never Run Alone 5K and 1 mile walk, 8-11 a.m.
Inspired by former MHS Soccer Coach Frank Alonso, join a sea of purple, with proceeds benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Research Collaboration of Excellence at Kansas State University and the Frank Alonso Soccer Memorial Fund.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Yoga and Donuts, 9:30 a.m.
Yoga instructor Erin Beyer will lead the flow with some donuts.
Tickets: orangeskyyoga.com.
Triangle Park.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Explore exhibits and take part in cowboy-themed activities like roping, branding and lasso demonstrations. Wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets: regular Flint Hills Discovery Center admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Blind Draw Dart Tournament, 3-6 p.m.
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. Prizes for the winners.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Stewart Ray, 6:30 p.m.
Wine, live music and Mindy’s Snack Shack.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Mike Greim, 7-10 p.m.
Live music on the docks. No cover, no coolers or outside food.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.
Live music: M31, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Sister Sarah Tree, 9 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Check under the hoods of some of the cars during regular business hours.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Live music: Bryton Stoll, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. to dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring sun protection, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Woman Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join Chapter Five Yoga’s Jessa Voos for an all-levels yoga class followed by a conversation by a local pioneering woman. This month, Pat Hudgins, associate director of the KSU Career Center, will join. Bring your own mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.