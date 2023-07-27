PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Riley County Fair, live music, comedy and more Emily Porter Contributing writer Jul 27, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Head to CiCo Park in Manhattan this weekend to eat fried foods, see all the 4-H entries and ride carnival rides at the Riley County Fair starting Thursday evening.In addition to the barnyard animals, vegetables and crafts, see the Kaw Valley Rodeo starting at 8 p.m. each night.The fair carries on through Monday at the Fairgrounds.THURSDAYRiley County Fair, all day.Through July 31.Riley County Fairgrounds.Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan Birthday Party, 5-7 p.m.Cake and fun for the family.Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.Kaw Valley Rodeo, 8 p.m.Through July 29.Wells Arena, Riley County Fairground.Live music: Larry Newsom, 8 p.m.Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.FRIDAYFurniture Amnesty Day, 8 a.m.Sign up for a 15-minute time to shop used furniture at the park.City Park.Splash of Science, noonBlue Earth Plaza water feature.The Adams Family: A New Musical, 7 p.m.Opening act: Parks and Rec Dance Camp.Tickets: $15. Also 7 p.m. Saturday.City Hall Auditorium.Arts in the Park: The Blackbird Fields and Wayne Gottstine, 8 p.m.City Park.Live music: Undercover, 8 p.m.RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.SATURDAYIris Sale at K-State Gardens, 8 a.m.-noon.Selling until sold out.K-State Gardens.MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.American Legion.Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Third and Leavenworth streets.Tacos, Goats and Margaritas, 10 a.m.Tickets: ahfarm.ticketspice.com/taco-goats-and-margs.A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.Candle Making Workshop, noon-2 p.m.Also Christmas in July at 6 p.m. Holiday decor, drink specials and prize for holiday attire.Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.Hearts for the Arts, 6:30 p.m.Silent and live auctions, dancing and more.Tickets: $80, manhattanarts.orgKSU Alumni Center.Stand-Up Comedy Night, 7 p.m.Cover: $5, if not participating.Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 The American Legion, 114 McCall Road.SUNDAYSeventh Anniversary Party, noon-8 p.m.Pop-up menu and more.Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.Cool in the Pool and Party in the Park, 6 p.m.Bring a side dish (last names starting A-R) or desserts (last name starting with S-Z). Free swimming at 7:15 p.m.Northview Park and Pool, 510 Griffith Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Dusty Bookshelf facing closure, seeks acquisition Freshmen vying for playing time with K-State women K-State's Ahearn Fund closes out record-breaking year Local golf roundup: Junior golfers compete for Tour Championship PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Riley County Fair, live music, comedy and more Prince Harry loses part of lawsuit but will get his day in court against The Sun publisher Musicians deal with stingy streamers and AI threats, too. So why aren't they on strike? Sources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJerome Tang talks his faith, his past and a bright future for K-State basketball on The 700 Club18-year-old Manhattan man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minorManhattan woman taken to Via Christi following a Saturday injury crashJunction City woman arrested for distribution in the wake of many incidents this past monthSources: Colorado expected to decide on move to Big 12Furniture Amnesty Day fast approachingMAC hires Kuhlman as new directorOUR NEIGHBORS | Button Renz continues spreading community value after 45 years of serviceUSD 383 OKs mill rate with 14% property tax increase for average homeownerOpen house at Tracz Family Band Hall postponed for later date Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Reader's Choice Jun 30, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.