As K-State’s semester winds down, performances are picking up.
Annual events like the KSU Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert and the School of Music, Theatre and Dance’s Spring Dance will go on this year after last year’s cancellation because of … you know why. This year, both will be held outside, with the orchestra playing outside Anderson Hall, and Spring Dance will be at Memorial Stadium.
There are plenty of other live events to support the arts this weekend as well, listed below.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Pig Out for Parkinson’s, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bill Snyder will present at lunch, while current K-State Football Coach Chris Klieman will be around for dinner, including a burger and chicken buffet with Bud Cox’s bread pudding. Petty Cash will perform. A portion of sales will be donated to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program.
Rockin K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Hand Fan Decorating, 6-8 p.m.
Pick up a kit to take and make, or stay and decorate with the Asian american Student Union UPC as they celebrate Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American Heritage Month.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Live music: KSU Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert, 7 p.m.
Hear works by Verdi, Williams and more. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Social distancing and masks required.
No cost.
Anderson Lawn outside Anderson Hall.
Live music: David Fletcher, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Release Party: Salud, noon.
Manhattan Brewing Company will release a Mexican-style lager.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Coffee Hour: Mongolia, 4 p.m.
Learn about the geography and culture of Mongolia.
Teen Zoom Gaming, 5 p.m.
Ninth through twelfth graders can join in on an online game of Dungeons and Dragons. All experience levels welcome, as players will be assigned pre-made characters.
Registration closes at 1 p.m., manhattanks.librarycalendar.com/
Cider Release Party, 5-9 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery will celebrate the release of two new ciders for summer: Mango Sweet Chili and Cherry Limeade.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Blue Llama, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Colorful Unicorn at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Red Tulips at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Water Droplett at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Spring Dance Concert, 6:30 p.m.
K-State Dance showcase of different styles choreographed by faculty.
Also 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial Stadium.
“The Three Musketeers”
D’Artagnan sets off for Paris in 1625 France when he encounters some heroes — Athos, Porthos and Aramis. They join forces to defend the Queen of France.
Limited seating, masks required, reserved seating. Video on demand also available.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
All shows sold out. Call to see if tickets become available, 537-4420.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Walk and Talk: Mount Mitchell History and Heritage, 9 a.m.
Hear the story of Captain William Mitchell and the Beecher Bible and Rifle Colony, a group of abolitionists. Michael Stubbs, president of the Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, will guide.
Registration required by Friday at 5 p.m. Call 587-2726, in person or online: flinthillsdiscovery.org. Cost: $4 for FHDC members, $5 for non-members.
Second session at 11 a.m.
Mount Mitchell Heritage Prairie trailhead, 29377 Mitchell Prairie Lane, Wamego.
JW’s Hope Epilepsy Walk and 5K, 9 a.m.
Twelve-year-old JW Lister’s awareness and fundraiser event. All proceeds go to the Chelsea Hutchison Foundation.
Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K, 9 a.m.
Register: register.chronotrack.com/r/60771, gotrflinthills.org/5k, or the Facebook event for direct link. $20-$35/
K-State Office Park, 1800 Kimball Ave.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Grab a free cup of coffee and a donut and wander around the parking lot to look at the cars.
Also, Featured Car Talk: 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, 11 a.m. All-ages welcome event to discuss the classic car. Approximately 30 minutes.
Museum admission applies, members attend for free.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
2021 Libertarian Party of Kansas Convention, 9 a.m.
Business session, afternoon session and banquet with a keynote speaker. Business session is open to the public to observe, but only registered Kansas Libertarians may participate.
Tickets: $15-$71, lpks.org.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
MayFair 2021, 9 a.m.
Meet local holistic practitioners, farmers, artists and musicians.
WHOLEhealth MHK, 7840 E. Highway 24.
May Day DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 9:30 a.m.
Select a design and wood stains, then receive step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of decor.
Tickets: $88, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Baby Animal Days, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Meet some farm babies, including chicks, ducklings, goat kids, calves and more. Onsite staff will assist human kids on the correct holding and petting techniques. Other activities will be open as well.
Tickets: $12-$17, aandhfarm.com.
Also Sunday.
A & H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival, 2-4 p.m.
Open to all ages. Bring a blanket or chair.
Fountain Garden of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 601 Poyntz Ave.
“Happy Endings,” 2:30 p.m.
Barrier-Free Theatre presents a live streamed play of seven dragonballs stolen from the dragons at the end of the world. Join the hunt to find them.
Watch: ksu.edu/mtd/theatre
Elton Dan and the Rocket Band with Gypsies, Doves and Dreams, 7:30 p.m.
An Elton John tribute, as well as a tribute of Stevie Nicks.
Tickets: $35, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Jenilee and the Riders, 8 p.m.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Delta Sig Dogs, noon-4 p.m.
Fundraising event to support Purple PAWS, and a chance to meet a potential new member of the family.
Tickets: via the Facebook event, or classy.org/event/alpha-upsilon-delta-sig-dogs-2021/e331688
1100 Fremont St.
Piano Studio Recital, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.