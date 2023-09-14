Two area towns will be hosting big festivals this weekend. Hit the highway and drive to Paxico or Ogden on Saturday for live music.
In Paxico, starting around 11 a.m., the annual Paxico Blues Festival will have music playing all day, until around 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Women Bring the Blues” and will have five female blues musicians cranking out the tunes.
In Ogden, the Ogden Fall Festival will begin with a parade around noon along with a silent auction and local-vendor stands. Live music starts around 4 p.m.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
K-State Volleyball vs LIU, 4 p.m.
Manhattan.
Carniville, 5:30 p.m.
Watermelon, henna, bounce houses and more.
Aggieville-wide “dine-out” with 10 percent of food sales benefitting USD 383.
More information: carniville.co.
Aggieville.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Boat Abandoned at 6 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Soccer vs Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: Happy Sleepy Dead with Nirvana Hope, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Lightfoot Family Band, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House.
Live music: Dakota Livingston, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Family Friendly Adult and Child Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Capitol Fools, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50+, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY
K-State Rowing at Creighton Fall Duel, all day.
Omaha, Nebraska.
K-State Cross Country vs John McNichols Invitational, 8 a.m.
Terre Haute, Indiana.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
0.5k Slug Run, 10 a.m.
Donuts, Raising Canes and beer. Race is less than 1,000 steps.
Benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Tickets start at $25. To enter, go to: register.chronotrack.com/r/72027
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football at Missouri, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: SEC Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Columbia, Missouri.
Paxico Blues Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Theme: Women Bring the Blues.
Paxico.
STEAM Saturday: Ice Cream Social, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Local music, musical cake walk and STEAM activities.
Geary County Historical Society and Museums, 530 N. Adams St., Junction City.
K-State Volleyball vs Rice, noon.
Manhattan.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-10 p.m.
Parade, vendors, silent auction and more.
Ogden, Kansas.
Praisefest, 12:30-6:30 p.m.
CiCo Park.
Deep Creek Community Ice Cream Social, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $4. Funds raised will help maintain and restore the Deep Creek Schoolhouse.
Deep Creek Schoolhouse, 3125 Deep Creek Road.
Live music: Wyatt Flores with Kaitlyn Kilian, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Sold out, join the waitlist: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: Cole Harris Band, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Wildcat Invitational, all day.
Also Monday.
Manhattan.
Konza 25K and 10K, 7 a.m.-noon.
Register: runthekonza.com.
Konza Prairie.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-september/342.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Vintage Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bluestem Bistro patio.
Little Apple Duck Dash, noon.
Race starts at 2 p.m.
Adopt ducks: duckrace.com/manhattan. Benefitting Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
A&H Farm, 1371 Collins Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Movies on the Grass: “Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp,” 7 p.m.
Film begins at 7:30 p.m., speaker starts at 7 p.m.
Bosco Plaza.