Spectators look on as ducks race down the hill at the 2017 Little Apple Duck Dash in CiCo Park. The event, which benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, has its ninth edition starting at noon Sunday at A&H Farm.

Two area towns will be hosting big festivals this weekend. Hit the highway and drive to Paxico or Ogden on Saturday for live music.

In Paxico, starting around 11 a.m., the annual Paxico Blues Festival will have music playing all day, until around 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Women Bring the Blues” and will have five female blues musicians cranking out the tunes.

