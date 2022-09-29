The Manhattan area will be filled to the brim with events this weekend.
In Manhattan, the K-State football team will kickoff at 11 a.m., playing against Texas Tech on Ag Day.
For those not into sports, head either direction on the highway. Downtown Wamego will be busy with OztoberFest, celebrating all things Oz, with a Dorothy look-a-like contest, food trucks and more. Meanwhile, in Junction City, eat, drink and be merry at Oktoberfest. Or, head over to Ogden and enjoy the Ogden Fall Festival.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Desert Trees at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Faculty Showcase Series, 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6.
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy Night with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
McCain Auditorium.
Junction City Oktobertfest, 4 p.m.-11:45 p.m.
Also all day Oct. 1
Downtown Junction City.
Cozy Night at the Union, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cider and Chai Bar, blankets and more. Free for K-State students with valid ID.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Soccer vs TCU, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Mini Sign Workshop, 7 p.m.
Also Family-Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7:30 p.m.
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Junction City Oktobertfest, all day.
Downtown Junction City.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth St.
Zen at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.
All-levels yoga in the Nature Exploration Center Rotunda.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Yoga in the Yard, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Proceeds benefit Girl Scout Service Unit 704. Bring a towel or mat. Arrive early to sign paperwork.
Suggested donation: $5.
321 Sunset Ave.
OZtoberfest, 10 a.m.
Full schedule and event information: OZtoberfest.com.
Wamego.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Tread Talk: History of KS License Plates, 11 a.m.-noon.
All ages welcome, regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Oktoberfest, noon-7 p.m.
German chef preparing meals, a Bier Garden, music and more.
Tickets: $7.75-$15.50, lazytranchadventures.ticketspice.com/oktoberfest-2022.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-11 p.m.
Parade, live music, beer tent and more.
Ogden City Park, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Live music: Vedettes, Blackbird Fields and Field Day Jitters, 7 p.m.
Show raising funds for Special Olympics. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Circus on Ice, 4 p.m.
Cartoon favorites come to life.
Tickets: $15-$25, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Auditions: One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7-9 p.m.
Fill out an audition form at the audition.
Performances are Dec. 2-4 and 9-11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Movies on the Grass: 2040: Join the Regeneration,” 8 p.m.
No cost.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, Manhattan City Park.