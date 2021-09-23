A few area towns are gearing up for annual festivals this fall to kick off the season.
Ogden takes the first swing at bat with the Ogden Fall Festival on Saturday in Ogden City Park.
The parade starts at noon, followed by adult and kids games, food trucks and vendors, raffles and a silent auction and more throughout the day. The night ends with M-31 playing starting at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Attending the event is free, but payment is required for food and wristbands for kids games are $5.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Jazz Night on the Patios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Lawn chairs encouraged.
Cost: $5 cash, $7 credit.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Credit Union 75th Anniversary, 6:30-9 p.m.
Food from local vendors, games, giveaways and more.
K-State Credit Union, 601 McCall Road.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Shots in the ‘Ville, 7 p.m.
The Riley County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations and STI screenings in Aggieville. Participants can receive a free $20 Aggieville gift card.
In front of Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Randall King with Jake Bush, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Collectibles, jewelry, furniture and more available in a Meadowlark cottage.
Cash or credit cards, or checks with a Meadowlark address. Masks required.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Meadowlark, 1217 Meadowlark Circle.
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First Baptist Church, 2121 Blue Hills Road.
A Celebration of Dragons, 2-3 p.m.
Learn about dragons with activities, crafts and books.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com. For elementary-age kids. Masks required for ages six and older.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Coffee Hour, 4-5 p.m.
Join international students as they present on Nicaragua via Zoom.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Parent’s Night Out, 6-9 p.m.
Parents of 5-12 year olds can drop off the kids with trained Little Apple Day Camp staff for a night of pizza, games, movies and more.
Tickets: $15, mhkprd.com
Anthony Recreation Center.
Date Night DIY Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Select a wood project from the gallery and receive materials and instructions to make a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage and snacks.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Going, Going Gone: A Columbian Murder Mystery, 7:30 p.m.
Everyone wants the extremely rare pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland, but the owner ends up murdered. Who did it?
Dinner starts at 6:45 p.m., including chicken alfredo bake, baked ziti and meat sauce, caesar salad, brownie and water.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Oct 2.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
America: 50th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate the musicians behind “A Horse with No Name” and “Ventura Highway.”
Tickets: $14.50-$279.
McCain Auditorium.
Film: In the Heights (PG-13), 8-10:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Hayden McBride, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: Nathan Corsi and Perfect Strangers, 9 p.m.
Proof of vaccination required.
Cost: $8 in advance at auntiemaes.com, $12 at the door. AMP Imbiber’s Club members get in free.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Zen at the Zoo, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Celebrate National Yoga Day with an all-levels yoga class at the zoo with Jessa of Chapter 5 Yoga benefitting the Cheetah Conservation Fund.
Tickets: $15, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
Little Britches Fall/Winter Sale, 8:30 a.m.
Clothes, toys, books and more for children premies through tweens.
No cost to enter. Half price after 1:30 p.m.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
C. Clyde Run and Midge’s Mile, 9 a.m.
The 10th anniversary event honoring the College of Business Administration’s first dean, C. Clyde Jones. Proceeds benefit Shepherd’s Crossing.
Register online or visit Manhattan Running Company.
Entry fee: $25 for students, $30 for nonstudents, $10 for children under 16 and $20 per person for a team of four or more.
Manhattan City Park.
Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Current Stonecreek patients aged 6 months and older can mask up and drive up for a flu vaccine. Enter from Cumberland Road. Regular and high-dose available.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Yoga and Donuts, 9:30 a.m.
Bring a mat, some water and participate in a yoga class from Orange Sky Yoga.
No cost.
Triangle Park.
Kids Kanvas: Puppy, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Fall Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Milky Way at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Cornhole Tournament, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. Food and beer garden available.
Registration: $10 per team.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-10 p.m.
The parade begins at noon. Food trucks, games, a silent auction and more. M-31 will play at the Rosebuds beer tent
Ogden City Park, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Praisefest 2021, noon-10 p.m.
No cost Christian music festival. Leanna Crawford and Matt Maher will perform.
Also Sunday.
CiCo Park.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Baylor, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 5 p.m. Sunday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Welcome Back Campfire, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Current and future Girl Scouts with their families can celebrate the start of the Girl Scout year.
Cost: $2 per person, $0.50 per additional s’more kit. Supplies like disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and trash bags requested for donations.
Girl Scout Little House, 321 Sunset.
K-State Football at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Eisenhower Recreation Center Grand Opening, 2-6 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting followed by an open house with self-guided tours. Door prizes and giveaways available.
Eisenhower Recreation Center, 2850 Kirkwood Drive.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun and bug protection if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join an all-levels yoga class led by Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga, followed by a community speaker, Alicia Firstbrook-Stott. Firstbrook-Stott teaches art and coaches cross country for USD 329. The featured non-profit is the Volland Store Foundation.
Bring your own yoga mat.
Prairiewood’s Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road. Check-in through the SE corner.