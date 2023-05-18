Grab a pal and celebrate Aggieville’s Nothing Festival this Saturday.
What happens at the Nothing Festival? Nothing. That’s kind of the point. Celebrate that finals are over, or that the construction is done, or commemorate the short-lived life of “Aggieville Welcome To.”
The point is really to support the small (and corporate) businesses that make up the district.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Liquor Tasting, 6 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
K-State Baseball vs TCU, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Mermaid at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Remember at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Strawberry Picking Class, 6 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 8 p.m.
Featuring Nathan Page, Jeff Pfannenstiel, Tabor Rucker and Kevin Steinmetz.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live Music Series: The Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Jak Kloefkorn, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs NCAA Championship, all day.
Also May 20.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
Teacher Appreciation: End of Year Celebration, 1 p.m.
Enjoy complimentary slushie samples and discounts on drinks and food.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Thundering Cats, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Films for FOSZ, 7:30 p.m.
Watch “Moana” to raise money for Sunset Zoo.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
The Nothing Festival, 8 a.m.
A festival where nothing happens.
Aggieville.
Spring Fling, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cart rides, scavenger hunt and more.
Cost: $5 per person.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pick berries if available, and enjoy strawberry goodies.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-may/251.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Brews and Cruise, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Car show.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Spiderman at Leap, 1 p.m.
Take pictures and jump with the superhero.
Leap, 3011 Anderson Ave.
Live music: Not My Pants, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. No cost show.
Tickets: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Vendor Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Pop-up vendors on site.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: In The Pocket featuring Nebraska Jr., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.