Put on your coat and dancing shoes to celebrate the new year.
Head to Aggieville to see the apple drop at midnight or a handful of local businesses to ring in 2023.
Then, on Sunday, start the new year off with a run or hike. Or, nurse the hangover at Manhattan Brewing Company, where they’ll be playing the Chiefs game and have Hydration IV on hand.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
FRIDAY
Hours may differ because of New Year’s.
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Family-Friendly Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday Crafternoon New Years Eve Party at 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Sounds of the Season: Song, Story and Space with Nate McClendon, 7-9 p.m.
Saxophonist Nate McClendon and vocalist Emily Thiesen will perform.
Suggested donation of $10. Pie from TheraPie, drinks, pottery and more will be available for sale.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Final Friday: Critical Mass Ride, 7 p.m.
Meet at the Riley County Courthouse, then take the bike ride the one-mile loop to Aggieville. Following the ride, meet and discuss issues facing bicyclists in Manhattan.
SATURDAY
New Year’s Eve.
Business hours may differ because of the holiday.
New Year’s Eve Celebration and KSU Watch Party, 10:45 a.m.
Photo props, a DJ and champagne. Bring your own food.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
K-State Football vs Alabama, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
New Orleans, Louisiana.
New Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Treats, drinks and a balloon drop at noon.
Tickets: $20 per child, mhkplaystudio.as.me.
MHK Play Studio, 910 Commons Place.
Noon Year’s Eve, 11 a.m.
Craft stations, dancing and a noon balloon drop.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Little Apple NYE Celebration, noon-midnight.
An art showing from noon to 6 p.m. at Sisters of Sound, live entertainers throughout Aggieville and the apple drop at midnight. Check local bars for individual bands and specials.
Aggieville.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Saturday Crafternoon Early NYE Party, 2 p.m.
DIY workshop to create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $73, boardandbursh.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Masquerade Ball: New Years Eve Party, 5 p.m.
Drink specials and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Family New Year’s Eve, 6:30 p.m.
Put on your pjs, decorate a party bag and make a celebration. Participate at Kids Midnight (8:30 p.m.) balloon drop.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
New Years Lock-In, 7 p.m.
Kids ages five and older will play games, watch movies and more.
Cost: $45-$55 for first child coming and staying until midnight; $60-$70 for first child spending the night until 8 a.m. Jan. 1.
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
Ring in 2023, 7 p.m.
BMP Trio will perform.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
Rocking in the New Year, 8 p.m.
Live music and more.
Rosebuds Bar, 215 E. Eighth St., Junction City.
New Years Eve Party, 8 p.m.
DJ, karaoke and dancing.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
David Spiker, Headlight Rivals, and the Box Turtles will perform. Jeremy Ricci, Ty Jones and Jason Salas will perform comedy throughout the night.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
New Year’s Eve Party, 10 p.m.
Tickets: $50, eventbrite.com.
324 Speakeasy, 324 Houston St.
SUNDAY
New Year’s Day.
Business hours may differ because of the holiday.
New Years Day Hangover Party, 10 a.m.
Drink specials, and Hydration IV will be at the brewery from 2-6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Cross Country Club NYD Fun Run, 10:30 a.m.
Run and pasta feed.
Body First, 3615 Claflin Road.
First Day Hike, 1 p.m.
Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Geary County Food Bank in Junction City. All vehicles are required to have a valid park permit. Leashed pets welcome.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
First Day Urban Hike, 2 p.m.
A two-mile loop hike from Fourth and Fremont streets.
Fourth and Fremont streets.
MHK First Day Hike with wildHERness, 2:30 p.m.
Brandi Budzinski will lead the 2.7 mile hike.
Pre-registration required: wildherness.org/events-1.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
First Day 10K, 5K, and 1 MIle, 3-4:30 p.m.
Register: $20-$40, manhattanrunningco.com.