Time to say goodbye and good riddance to a year that no one will soon forget.
There won’t be an Aggieville ball drop this year, but with predicted temperatures in the low 20s and possible snow in the forecast, it might be the perfect year to stay home and celebrate with family. For those still wanting to ring in the new year out and about, some local businesses will have options, though coronavirus restrictions will still be in effect.
As a reminder, there will not be a newspaper on January 1 so Mercury staff can celebrate the new year.
THURSDAY
New Year’s Eve
Family Fun! NYE Party, evening.
Families staying the night receive a welcome gift, extended pool hours, movie and games and a balloon drop.
The Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan, 520 Richards Drive.
AMP New Year’s Eve, 7 p.m.
Purchase a table or seat at the bar and drink some champagne or cocktails as the staff at Auntie Mae’s Parlor counts down to the new year. Countdown will be at 11 p.m., recognizing the Eastern time zone as the bar will close at midnight. Limit four per table.
RSVP: auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Big Apple Ball Drop viewing, 8-11:15 p.m.
Watch the Big Apple ball drop and send off 2020. Ball drop is 11 p.m. with Champane toast, bar will close at 11:15 p.m.
Limited seating.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
New Year’s Day
First Day 10k, 5k and 1-mile run/walk, 10 a.m.
Start the new year off on the right foot.
Tickets: $15-$30. register.chronotrack.com/r/59997.
Frank Anneberg Park.
First Day Hikes, 10: 30 a.m.
A two-mile family-friendly hike over mostly smooth terrain at Tuttle Creek State Park. Bring water, snacks, binoculars, cameras and wear comfortable clothing. Strollers and wheelchairs welcome and dogs on leashes as well. No cost or preregistration.
Meet at the State Park Office, with a valid State Park vehicle permit. Masks required, hand sanitizer stations will be available and distancing will be encouraged. Weather announcements made the day of the event on the Manhattan Parks and Recreations Facebook page.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs TCU, 1 p.m.
Listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Mini Sign Time Crunch Workshop, 10 a.m.
They provide the materials and instructions, you leave with a handcrafted piece of art for the home or for gifting. Choose from a variety of projects, paints and stains. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Masks required.
Cost: starts at $35. For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint and Sip: January Winter, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: starting at $32. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets. No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
