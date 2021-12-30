Time to celebrate another year in and another year out.
Friday is New Year’s Eve, which means the businesses in Aggieville and around the area will be full of party-goers looking to ring in the new year. There are plenty of live music options to listen to while sipping sparkling wines.
Of course, the kids have options, too. Head to Iron Clad Coworking in Wamego around lunchtime or to the Flint Hills Discovery Center in the evening for balloon drops.
As always, make sure to have a plan for getting home safely if you plan to drink.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Live music: Dallas Wayne Pryor, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
New Year’s Eve.
Noon Year’s Eve at Iron Clad, 11 a.m.-noon.
Sip on sparkling juice, view fine arts, and ring in the noon hour with balloons.
No registration required.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Paint and Sip and Trivia: Friends, 6 p.m.
Painters can choose one of five Friends-themed canvases, and answer trivia about the show. Each correct answer will earn an entry into the drawing to win two tickets to another painting event.
Also Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Prehistoric Party Family New Year’s Eve, 6:30-9 p.m.
Kids can play games, do science experiments, and participate in the “midnight” balloon drop at 8:30 p.m. Food includes Chick-fil-A sandwiches, fruit and vegetables, cupcakes and drinks.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Face masks required.
Tickets: $15-$18, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Little Apple New Year’s Eve, 7 p.m.
Aggieville.
New Years Eve at the Brewery, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
New Year’s Eve Base with Pott County Posse, 8 p.m.
Music, alcohol and fun to ring in the new year.
Tickets: $50, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, 8-10 p.m.
Mikey Needleman Band will perform. Dancing, cash bar, hors devours and more.
Tickets: $25-$35, thewarehamks.com.
The Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
New Years Party, 8 p.m.
The BMP trio will perform. Champagne toast, as well.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Mother’s Worry, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
New Years Party, 8 p.m.
Karaoke party.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
NYE with AMP, 9-11 p.m.
Classic and new Soul and RNB record session, followed by a champagne toast.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Black and White Hollywood Glam Party, 9 p.m.
Lil Kim Chi will host, with other drag queens including Sasha May Carmichael, MsAmanda Love, Imani KO Kotoure and Novacayne. Champagne toast, hors d’oeuvre buffet and cash bar.
All ticket holders must be 21 years or older and have a valid ID.
Tickets: $35-$50, eventbrite.com.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
SATURDAY
New Year’s Day.
First Day 10K, 5K, 1 mile run/walk, 10 a.m.
Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
First Day Hikes, 10:30 a.m- noon.
Approximately 2-mile family-friendly hike. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring water, snacks, cameras and more. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. Food donation box available; asking for non-perishable food items for the local food bank.
Meet at the State Park Office. Valid State Park vehicle permit required, which are available at the entrance.
No cost, no pre-registration required. Includes a t-shirt, hot cocoa and coffee while supplies last.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
New Year’s Day Fun Run, 10:30 a.m.
No cost 1, 2, and 3 mile runs. If participating in the pasta feed, RSVP to bar@ksu.edu.
Body First, 3615 Claflin Road.
First Day Hike, 1 p.m.
Milford State Park, 7000 S. State Park Road.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.