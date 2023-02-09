Take the kids to Lazy T Ranch this Friday or Saturday so they can make a new friend and new memories.
Kids can pick a new friend from the assortment of fuzzy animals, and add a heart inside before they stuff and close up their new animal companion. The kids will also receive an adoption certificate to commemorate the day. There will also be clothing and accessories available for purchase.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Valentine Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Exhausted Elephant at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Red Love Birds at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
BINGO Night, 7 p.m.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Happy Sleepy Dead with Nathan Page, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5-$10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Manhattan City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Stuff and Snuggle Tea Party, 2-3:30 p.m.
Children can choose a new huggable friend, add a heart, stuff it and receive an adoption certificate. Clothing and accessories will be available for purchase. No charge for adults.
Cost: $20, lazytranchadventures.rezclick.com.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Date Night Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday and DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Pal-entines, 6:30 p.m.
Bring a pal and join in the fun. While supplies last.
K-State Student Union.
Liquid Laughs: Stand Up Comedy, 7 p.m.
Jeremy Ricci, Stephen Taylor, Aaron Scarbrough and more will perform.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Austin Meade with Mitchell Ferguson, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flumpet Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
A free flute and trumpet festival. Open to players of all levels.
McCain Auditorium.
Kids Studio: Tie Dye Snowflakes, 10 a.m.
Children ages 5 to 10 can create a craft and take a look at a 1920 Snowmobile.
Cost: $10 per child. One parent must be present.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Building Materials Auction, 10 a.m.
All items sold as is. Three semi-truckloads of kitchen cabinets, lighting, faucets and more.
Cash, check or credit cards.
Also 11 a.m. Sunday.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Bronze I and II East Coast Swing Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary, no partner needed.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Single Time Swing at 2 p.m. No dance experience or partner necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Lunar New Year, 1-4 p.m.
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with food, activities and more.
K-State Student Union.
Galentines Sip, Shop and Social, 4 p.m.
Shopping on a heated patio, pizza sampling and more.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Soup Supper and Cake Walk, 5-7 p.m.
Five soup options, with cake walk to follow. Free will donations for meal; $1 entry for each cake walk.
Keats Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 5:30-9 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner and dancing.
Tickets: $10 per person, or $40 for a family ticket, including everyone in the house, bit.ly/3X3akZ4.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Get Your Funk On: 80s and 90s Party, 6 p.m.
K-12 dance.
Ogden Community Center.
The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Actors from the London Stage: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl LVII Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Funday Namaste MHK, 10:30 a.m.
Autumn and Jayna will lead yoga at the brewery.
Tickets: $20, manahattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-february-12th-2023/672.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poytnz Ave.
Love You, Muffin, 11 a.m.
Muffin popup from Piccalilli Farm.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.