Learn about emergency preparedness with a movie in the park this Sunday.
After a panel discussion on emergency response, watch “Surviving Disasters with Les Stroud’’ at no cost at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in Manhattan City Park.
The movie will begin around 8 p.m.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Seeing Freedom? A Conversation with Elisabeth Anker, 5:30 p.m.
Elisabeth Anker will present on the “Diverse Meanings of Iconic Images and Objects.”
Via Zoom.
K-State Soccer at Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Kansas Storms at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Moon Owl, 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Welcome to Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Wagyu 101 Tasting, 6:30 p.m.
Registration: eventbrite.com.
Booth Creek Wagyu, 519 McCall Rd Ste. 500.
BINGO Night, 7 p.m.
Event benefiting the Wamego Public Library. Cash prizes. No age limit.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
An Evening with Amanda Ripley, 7 p.m.
Author of “The Unthinkable: Who Survives When Disaster Strikes and Why” will present on her book.
Live-stream: k-state.edu/ksbn.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., St. George.
Live theatre: Let Me Down Easy, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$89, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: BPM Trio, 9-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark.
Be Prepared! Survival Party, 2 p.m.
Kindergarten through fifth graders can learn how to react in a disaster.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Brew at the Zoo, 5:30 p.m.
Beer and food while exploring the zoo. Sold out.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m.
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Headphone Disco, 8-11 p.m.
Free for K-State students.
Bosco Student Plaza.
Rihanna Night, 10:30 p.m.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Creative Kids Art Workshop, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Theme: Jurassic Journey.
Register: $20-$30, mhkprd.com.
City Park.
Autumn Homestead Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Tickets: $5 per person.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Community Conversation with Chris Mann, noon-1 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Flint Hills Praisefest, noon-10 p.m.
No cost, Christian music festival.
Also Sept. 25.
CiCo Park.
K-State Volleyball vs Kansas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
BINGO Night, 4:30 p.m.
Prizes from bubbles to free cabin stays.
Vehicle permits required.
Tuttle Creek Street Park, Mankan Shelter, River Pond Campground.
Live music: Stewart Ray, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Wabash on the Prairie, 7 p.m.
Modeled after the Symphony in the Flint Hills, benefiting Sunflower Children’s Collective. Pride of Wildcat Land, Manhattan Municipal Band and Classy Cats will perform.
Tickets: $30-$75, eventbrite.com.
952 Deep Creek Road.
K-State Football at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FOX, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
SUNDAY
Guided Konza Hike, 10 a.m.-noon.
Wear comfortable shoes, and bring sun protection and a bottle of water.
Transportation provided but limited. Ages 10 and older only in the van.
Cost: $8 for FHDC members, $10 for non-members. Registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Konza Prairie Biological Station.
K-State Soccer vs Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Pie Party, 2-4 p.m.
Riley County Genealogical Society, 2005 Claflin Road.
Faculty Piano Recital: Slawomir Dobrazanski, 2:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery.
Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Jazz Series with Nate McClendon, 5-7 p.m. Wayne Goins on guitar. Suggested donation of $10.
Additionally, The Grill to Go food truck, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Thistle Breeze Duo, 3 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Yoga in the Park, 4 p.m.
Games, crafts and yoga for girls in kindergarten through twelfth grades. Explore what Girl Scouts have to offer. Bring a mat.
Wamego City Park.
Live music: The Pages, 6 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Movies on the Grass: Surviving Disasters with Les Stroud, 7 p.m.
Emergency response and preparedness panel at 7 p.m. Movie begins at 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.