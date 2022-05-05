Happy early Mother’s Day to those who celebrate.
Don’t forget to reach out to the mothers in your life, be it your actual mother, or an aunt, grandmother, or someone else who impacted your life in a motherly way. If you really want to, you could even take mom to Sunset Zoo for free, as long as you pay for your ticket.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Mats and Margaritas, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Mini Tray and Charcuterie Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and designs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Dance Senior Concert, 7:30-9 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Faculty Brass Quintet Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m.
With Shaker Hymns. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Retirement reception: Linda Duke, 4-6 p.m.
Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Baseball vs Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Beautiful Unicorn at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Spring Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Red Tulips at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Film: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (rated PG-13), 7-9:30 p.m.
One free ticket per K-State ID given at noon at Table 1 on the first floor of the K-State Student Union.
AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13.
Washington Dance Studio: Wild About Dance, 7 p.m.
Also 5 p.m. May 7.
McCain Auditorium.
K-State Track and Field vs ward Haylett Invitational, 7 p.m.
Also 10 a.m. Saturday.
Manhattan.
US Air Guitar Regional Championships, 7:30 p.m.
Sign up: eventbrite.com. No cost to attend.
The Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Walk Kansas 5K for the Fight, 9 a.m.
Check-in between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Route around campus, with a kids 50-yard dash. Free cancer and health screening will be offered between 8 a.nd 11 a.m.
Registration: $25-$30.
Johnson Cancer Research Center, 1711 Claflin Road.
The Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.
Buy, sell and trade cards. Additionally, pet adoption, food trucks and more.
Also 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Flint Hills Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free entertainment, games, alcohol and more.
Blue Earth Plaza.
K-State Salina Commencement, 10 a.m.
Student Life Center, Salina.
Little Apple Clarinet Quartet Recital, 2 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Light Up 66449, 4-5 p.m.
See the new ideas for Christmas light displays.
Leonardville Community Building.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day
Business hours may vary.
Mother’s Day at Sunset Zoo, all day.
Mothers receive free admission with paid admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Iris Day, 1-4 p.m.
View blooming flowers.
Kansas State University Gardens.
Senior Recital: Douglas Ragon, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes.
Bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.