There is still plenty of time to get something great for the mom, stepmom, grandma, or other woman in your life to celebrate her this Sunday. And there are plenty of places to get her a gift.
Swing by the mall on Saturday, so kids can make her a card, or by Board and Brush or Uncorked Inspiration to paint her a picture or decorate something for her to display at home.
As for Sunday activities to fill her day, she’ll get in free at Sunset Zoo as long as someone else goes and pays full admission price. Or families can enjoy Iris Day at the K-State Garden.
Whether or not you’ll be celebrating with mom, there’s plenty to see and do this weekend.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Grad Bash, 4 p.m.
Free food and prizes for K-State students graduating. Drive thru/walk thru.
K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.
Crossroads MHK Downtown Happy Hour, 4:30-6 p.m.
Manhattan’s strategic planning leadership team will be on downtown dingin platforms to get feedback on a vision, mission and goals for the City of Manhattan. Participating restaurants: AJ’s Pizzeria, Tallgrass Tap House, Finn’s Pub, Manhattan Brewing Co., El Patron and Five.
BBQ and ice cream social will follow at Wefald Pavilion at 7 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Meat BINGO, 7-9 p.m.
A chance to win one of several meat bundles and support the Animal Science and Industry Graduate Student Association.
Cost: $12 per bingo card. Participants get a free beer.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Ward Haylett Invitational, all day.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: May Flowers at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Waco, Texas.
Mother’s Day Mini, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Mimosa Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Mother’s Day Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Dora Mae’s Comedy and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Jeremy Ricci, featuring Dustin Stentz, Tristan Newell and Aaron Scarborough.
Tickets: $15, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Spring 2021 In-A-Chord Concert, 7 p.m.
The A Capella group will perform songs from Dolly Parton, Sara Bareilles, Demi Lovato and more in its first concert since Fall 2019.
Tickets: $5, k-state.edu/mtd/events/
Also 8:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Double screening, 7:30 p.m.
“THIS IS ME — Letters from the Frontlines” and “Journey of a Frontline Warrior — A Conversation with Dr. Steven Short” will be shown back-to-back. Learn about the coronavirus frontline from those who experienced it.
If you can’t watch at airtime, the videos will be available until midnight May 10.
RSVP required. Email mccain@k-state.edu to request the link.
Faculty Artist Recital, 7:30 p.m.
David Pickering, organ, will perform.
All Faiths Chapel Auditorium.
Country Fest, 7:30 p.m.
BC and the Big Rig, and Lazy Wayne Band will perform.
Also 7-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Adam Capps Band, Savanna Chestnut and Tim Strathman will perform.
Shows no matter the weather, though times may change if poor weather conditions occur. No outside alcohol. Bring a chair or blanket.
Tickets: $15-$25.
Outdoor Amphitheater, first left after entering Acorns Resort, Acorns Resort and RV Park, 3710 Farnum Creek Road, Milford.
SATURDAY
Explore the Flint Hills Day, all day.
At the Discovery Center, learn about live raptors from the Milford Nature Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., do kids nature crafts all day and see live reptiles from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Off-site, partake in guided Konza Prairie Hikes from 9 a.m. to noon, or a Native Stone Scenic Byway Driving Tour with volunteer guides at select stops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular admission rates apply for on-site activities. Map of the stops for the driving tour is available at flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Yard Art Classics Car Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cars in the park.
Manhattan City Park, 1101 Fremont St.
K-State Polytechnic graduation, 10 a.m.
For 2020 and 2021 graduates.
Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina.
Mother’s Day Make and Take Card, 1-3 p.m.
Bring the kids to Center Court for a free craft to give to the special woman in their lives.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Open Board Games, 2-6 p.m.
Participants have access to the board game library or can bring games from home.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: Megan Luttrell, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
KSU virtual spring choir concert, 7 p.m.
The K-State Concert Choir will present “A Missa Eclectica: Requiem For Our Time.” The show will honor those lost to COVID-19.
Tickets: k-state.edu/mtd/events.
Live music: Rise Again and Cody Moore, 10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day
Free admission for mom, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mom gets in free with another paid admission. Special gifts available while supplies last.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Iris Day, 1-4 p.m.
Members of the Flint Hills Iris Society will be available to answer questions about caring for and planting irises during the bloom event.
No cost.
K-State University Gardens.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in and grab a map at the Blue Sage Barn then hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sunscreen, water and bug spray if needed. Blue Sage Bar with wine and beer open 4-8 p.m. Card only. No pets on trails.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.