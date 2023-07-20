Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, Auntie Mae’s Parlor and more will host shows from area musicians this weekend during MidFest.
Lisa Jean Bellydance and the Starfire Dancers will kick off the event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mosaic Church, 121 S. Fourth St.
From there, see the show in City Park on Friday night, or at the venues on Saturday.
To see a full schedule or purchase tickets, see midfestmhk.com.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
MidFest music festival, 6:30 p.m.
Through Saturday. Featuring Grateful Dudes, Happy Sleepy Dead and more.
Tickets and schedule: midfestmhk.com
Manhattan.
Live music: country artist Jake Kloefkorn, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5- to 10-minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Paint and Sip: Mountain Meteor Shower, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Home Sweet Shroom at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Peter Pan the Play, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8+, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Pink Fuzz and Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Summer Celebration, 9:30 a.m.
All kids age 13 and under receive free admission with a paid adult admission. Kona Ice, photo book, bubbles, chalk and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dress as a cowperson and take a Western-style photo, try roping and branding and take a wagon ride.
Regular Flint Hills Discovery Center admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Flint Hills Band, 9 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Dog Days of Summer, noon-8 p.m.
Dog Toy Drive all day, with vendors and Purple PAWS animal welfare dogs on site.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
No cost. No pets.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series hosted by Nate McClendon at 5 p.m. Donations suggested.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
