Calling all Manhattan High School graduates: the ‘Ville is ready for you.
Meet up with classmates at your designated “home bar” and watch the car cruise, which will begin at the MHS parking lot and will end in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill. Afterward, come back and spend Saturday in the area, enjoying the beer garden, and music by David Oakleaf, Dr. G’s Rock and Soul Blue Revue and The Riders.
The home bars are based on years of graduation classes:
- Tanner’s Bar and Grill for graduates from 1940 to 1969;
- Kite’s Bar and Grill and Auntie Mae’s Parlor for 1970 to 1979;
- Yard Bar for 1980 to 1989;
- O’Malley’s Alley for 1990 to 1999;
- Fats for 2000 to 2009; and
- Tubby’s for 2010 to 2022.
Attendees are not required to stay at the designated bar.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
The Dockum Drugstore Sit-In, 6 p.m.
Prisca Barnes will present the history of the event of Wichita’s Black students organizing a sit-in to protest segregation.
For more events and information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Jazz Night on the Patios, 6:30-8 p.m.
Hear the Flint Hills Band perform. Lawn chairs encouraged.
Tickets: $5 cash, $7 credit.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Track and Field at NCAA Outdoor Championships, 1:30 p.m.
Through Saturday.
Watch: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3.
Eugene, Oregon.
Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion, 4 p.m.
No tickets required. Each decade of classes will have a home bar.
For information: mhkhighschoolreunion.com/.
Also June 11.
Aggieville.
Live theater: “Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m.
The Disney movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 June 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 12, 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Nave Monjo, 8 p.m.
The rapper, singer and producer will perform.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flag retirement drop off, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
VFW will collect flags for retirement.
Walmart, 101 Bluemont Ave.
Efficient Plant Watering, 10-11 a.m.
Gregg Eyestone will discuss wetting the root zone, the cost of watering and tools.
No cost or registration required.
Blueville Nursery Garden Center.
Live music: Davis Roe, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Paint and Sip: Sunrise Dock, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Fireworks Flower at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Moonlight Kiss at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Family-Friendly Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets.
No cost.
Also: Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. All-levels yoga led by Maris of Chapter Five Yoga. Bring your own mat. Suggested $10 at the door.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Groove’s 33rd: A Summer Reunion, 7-10 p.m.
Five bands, including Madame Groove and the Manhattan Mob, Philosophy of Lions, Flint Hills Band, the Triad 6th Ed., The Incinerated Windsock Quartet.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.