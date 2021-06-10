It’s almost here: the Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion begins Friday evening and will be in Aggieville through Sunday morning.
The festivities kick off Friday at 6 p.m. with a car cruise and show starting in the Manhattan High Parking Lot and ending in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill in Aggieville.
On Saturday, a car show at 10 a.m. and live music in Aggieville with beer gardens and two stages fill the day. David Oakleaf and Aye Oh will kick off the day at noon and 12:30 p.m., respectively.
Finally, close out the weekend with brunch at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Classes have “home bars,” but are allowed to go to any bar. Graduating classes from 1940 through 1959 will be at Porter’s; classes of 1960 through 1979 will be at Yard Bar; 1980-1989 will be at Kite’s; 1990-1999 will be at Tubby’s; 2000-2009 will be at O’Malley’s; and those from classes 2010-2021 will be at 7even8ight5ive.
For more information, visit aggieville.org/reunion.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Garden Window Transfer Class, 6-9 p.m.
Learn to work with transfers. Products provided.
Tickets: $65, vintagemarketmanhattan.com
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Adult and Teen Craft Night: Paint Your Pet!, 7 p.m.
Paint a portrait on an 8”x10” canvas board. Board, graphite pencil, acrylic paints and a paint brush provided. Ms. Jan will show how to transfer pet photos to the canvas.
Register, and for a full calendar of Manhattan Public Library events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Via Zoom.
Live Music Trivia, 7-10 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Konza United Way Restaurant Week, all day.
Pick up a passport at a participating restaurant, Konza United Way Offices or the Chamber of Commerce building then dine in or get take-out from as many of the participating restaurants as possible and get the stamp to prove it. Enter for a chance to win prizes. Passports due by June 30. Winners selected on July 2.
Restaurants: AJ’s NY Pizzeria; Bluestem Bistro; Bourbon and Baker; Coco Bolo’s: Cox Brothers BBQ: Guilty Biscuit; Old Chicago; LABCo Market and Restaurant; Pizza Ranch; Powercat Sports Grill; Rocking K’s; Tallgrass Taphouse; Wine Dive; Houlihan’s; Kite’s Bar and Grill; Liquid Art Winery; Nico’s Little Italy; Manhattan Brewing Company; Moe’s Original BBQ; Mr. K’s.
Through June 20.
Visit the GoLively page to give a $5 donation for the passport.
Manhattan.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival, 4 p.m.
Live stream of two weekends of Bluegrass music. Each day will have four acts, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for one day, a weekend or the entire festival.
Tickets: $30-$210+, mccain.k-state.edu.
Nelson’s Landing Benefit, 5 p.m.
The 13th annual benefit for three local people — Melinda Hagenmaier, Noah Peterson and Tessa Willliams. The weekend kicks off with a BBQ meal Friday, followed by a corn hold tournament and a beer garden. DJ Rick Stanley will provide music. A golf tournament, drive or ride, silent auction and live action throughout the day on Saturday.
More information: facebook.com/Nelson-Family-Community-Foundation.
Leonardville City Park.
Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion, 6 p.m.
Open to all Manhattan High School graduates, no matter the graduation year. No tickets required. Car cruise and show begins in the MHS parking lot and ends in the lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill at 6 p.m. Pick up a colored wristband and watch from the class “home” bar location.
Events through Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
aggieville.org/reunion for more information.
Aggieville.
Paint and Sip: Make a Splash, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Mama Bear at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Catch the Firefly at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Sizzling Summer Concert Series, 6:30 p.m.
Undercover will perform covers of 80s music.
Tickets: $12 at aandhfarm.com, $25 at the door.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
“Mamma Mia!,” 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle. Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and June 18-20.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park, 8 p.m.
Live country music from Derek Calvin and the All Nighters.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Corey Kent.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25+, thehatksu.com
Britt’s Farm, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Power of Produce Club will also host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Eagles Swap Meet, 8 a.m.
Crafts, artwork and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Porch Planter/Double-Sided Porch Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Select a sign from the gallery and receive materials and step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $88, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Morgan Family Lecture: Mario Andretti, 11 a.m.
Kenneth Hay will discuss the career of one of the most successful racers, Mario Andretti. Regular museum admission.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Live Music: The Cover-Ups, 6:30 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Mother’s Worry, 8:30 p.m.
Cover: $5.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
The Blue Sage Bar will be open from 4-8 p.m., offering on site beer, wine and soda. Card transactions only.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Auditions: “The Revolutionists,” 7 p.m.
The Manhattan Arts Center will hold auditions for “The Revolutionists” directed by Trevor Comstock. Four women are needed. Fill out the online play audition form at least one hour prior to the start of auditions.
Also Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.