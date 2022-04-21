Bad drivers may want to stay off the roads this weekend, as plenty of people will be in the streets and sidewalks across the area.
The Flint Hills 50 and Marathon will be going on throughout the day Saturday, beginning at the Green Valley Community Center, while Pink Up the Pace will start around 8 a.m. in Downtown Manhattan. Closer to noon, the Little Apple Pride Parade will be going around City Park. Bicyclists will also be going around town in the afternoon, in search of tacos. Additionally, Manhattan High School juniors and seniors, and maybe the occasional sophomore, will be showing off their gowns and suits as they walk into the mall to enjoy their prom night.
Elsewhere, the Tulip Festival will be in full swing this weekend at Wamego City Park, with food trucks and entertainment in addition to the flowers.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Kansas Without the Kanza: Understanding How the Kanza Homeland Became K-State, 7 p.m.
Learn how treaties changed how K-State settled.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Jazz Combos Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Organ Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
The Imaginary Invalid by Moliere, 7:30 p.m.
Adapted by David Mackay, a hypochondriac wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save money, but she loves another person.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, and 2:30 p.m. April 24.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Hosty, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 8-10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Trey Lewis with Jason Mayer, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Hockley, Texas.
Nature Together: Bugs, Bugs, Bugs, 9 a.m.
Discover what a bug is made of, then make a bug out of art supplies.
All youth must be accompanied by an adult.
Preregistration: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Also Saturday.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Coffee Hour: Cambodia, 4-5 p.m.
Learn about the geography and culture of Cambodia.
For information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Via Zoom.
After Hours: Spring into Summer, 5-7 p.m.
Free BBQ, Betty Rae’s ice cream, games, and a free screening of “Summer of Soul” (PG-13).
K-State Student Union.
K-State Track and Field at John Jacobs Invitational, 5 p.m.
Also 10 a.m. Saturday.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Paint and Sip: Rainbow Flower, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Sunflower at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Rainbow Falls at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Pride Lake at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Baseball vs UC Irvine, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Student Recitals: Percussion, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Bates Dance Recitals, 7 p.m.
Bates Dance Studio Pride and Gem Performance dancers with upper elementary, middle school and high school dancers on Friday.
On Saturday, the show will include the Bates Dance Studio Sparklers Performance Dancers, plus first through sixth grade dancers, including mini tumbling and mini hip-hop classes.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Student Recital: Oliver Hutchison, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
JCLT presents: Peter and the Starcatcher, 7:30 p.m.
An orphan is shipped to a distant island with a mysterious trunk on board.
Tickets: jcoperahouse.org, or 785-238-3906.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 23, 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. April 24 and May 1.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Theatre: Oliver!, 7:30 p.m.
A musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $12-$20, manhattanarts.org, or 537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 23, 29, 30, May 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. April 24, May 1 and May 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Register: ultrasignup.com.
Green Valley Community Center, 3770 Green Valley Road.
Pink Up the Pace, 8 a.m.
Walk or run 1-mile or 5k races.
Register: $25-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/65425
Downtown Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball vs Minnesota, 9 a.m.
Indianola, Iowa.
K-State Rowing at Creighton Duel, 9 a.m.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Tulip Festival, 9 a.m.
Craft vendors, live entertainment, activities, food trucks and more.
Also Sunday.
Wamego City Park.
Earth Day Park Clean-up, 9-11 a.m.
Meet at the camp store in the Riverpond area. Wear appropriate shoes and gloves. Trashbags will be provided. Bring your own drinking vessel. Popcorn provided for a snack.
Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.
Party for the Planet Earth Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m.
Live entertainment, community booths, scavenger hunt and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2330 Oak St.
Yoga on the Farm, 10 a.m.-noon.
Bring a non-perishable for the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Hildebrand Farms Dairy, 5210 Rucker Road, Junction City.
Earth Day Clean-Up, 10 a.m.-noon.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Junior Recital: Andrew Wilson, 11 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival, 11:30 a.m.
The parade starts at the City Park swimming pool parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment, food and vendors beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Graduate Recital: Olivia Bazanos, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Soccer at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Salsa Class, 2 p.m.
Learn the basics of Latin dance. No previous experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival, 2-4 p.m.
No cost, open to all ages. Book drawings, roses and refreshments available. Bring a poem to share, and listen as others recite their favorites.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Tour de Taco, 3 p.m.
A social bike ride with tacos.
Registration: $10, bikewalkmhk.com/tour-de-taco.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Recital: Piano Studio, 4 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
MHS Prom, all evening.
Manhattan Town Center.
African Night: Entertainment, Culture and Food, 6-8 p.m.
Experience African culture with dance, poetry, food, and music by DJ Air-Ric.
No cost.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
A Night with Skylar Thompson, 6-8 p.m.
A benefit for the Thompson Family Fund for Cancer Research at the Johnson Cancer Research Center. BBQ buffet, meet and greek with Skylar, silent auction, live music and more.
Tickets: $65, goolsbysks.com.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Tulip Festival After Party, 6:30 p.m.
Live music by Chappie and Mindy’s Snack Shack on site.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Shine On: Concert Featuring Karla Bauer with The Columbian Students, 7 p.m.
Kansas City jazz artists Karla Bauer, Roger Wilder, James Albright, Stanton Kessler, and Doug Auwater will perform with Columbian Theatre Summer/Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $5, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Tony’s Swagtastic Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Drake White with Kasey Tyndall, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Senior Recital: Gabby Yager, 11 a.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Women of the Ranch Potluck and Celebration, 12:30 p.m.
Mark Feiden and Farrell Hoy will share highlights from a series of local interviews recorded in 2021. BBQ, drinks, and table service provided. If attending, bring a side dish or dessert to share. Film screening begins at 2 p.m.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 1 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Youth Outdoor Adventure Challenge, 2-4:30 p.m.
Kids ages 5-14 will participate in a one-mile course including running, climbing, jumping and sliding. Each participant will receive a medal and shirt, as well as professional pictures.
Register: $25, register.chronotrack.com/r/65643.
Wildwood Outdoor Adventure Park, 375 Johnson.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Collegiate Chorale Concert, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Brass Recital: Mitchell Betancourt and Christopher Hovis, 6 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.