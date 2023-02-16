Thespians at Manhattan High School will take the stage in the adaptation of the hit 2000’s movie “Mean Girls.”
The show, rated PG-13, will portray Cady Heron’s adventure navigating high school after being homeschooled her whole life, and learning the social hierarchy.
There are four chances to catch the show, including a matinee on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $7, or $5 with a canned good donation. The show will be at the MHS West campus in Rezac Auditorium.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Live theater: “Mean Girls,” 7 p.m.
Manhattan High School performs the movie come to stage.
Also 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $7, or $5 with a canned donation.
Rezac Auditorium, MHS West.
Gaming Night for Adults at K-State, 7 p.m.
A night of tabletop gaming. Games and snacks provided.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Hale Library.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Live theater: A Number by Caryl Churchill, 7:30 p.m.
A psychological thriller. Contains references to suicide.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: Pecos and the Rooftops with The Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Spring Open Forum, 9-10 a.m.
Talk to President Linton, Provost Taber and more leadership. Each event will be live streamed; a K-State eID and password will be required to view.
K-State Alumni Center.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Track and Field vs Steve Miller Invitational, 3 p.m.
Manhattan.
Lecture: Tiffany King, 3:30 p.m.
King explores abolitionist and decolonial traditions withinBlack Studies and Native/Indigenous Studies.
Registration: tinyurl.com/kingkstate.
Annual Meeting and Banquet, 5:45 p.m.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. Chair Summer Ott Dierks and incoming chair Mark Knackendoffel will present, and citizen, volunteer and young professional of the year will be awarded.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Winter Bridge at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Piggy Pig at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Frozen at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Drag Show, 6:15 p.m.
Free for K-State students, $10 for non-students. Tipping is encouraged.
McCain Auditorium.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Nacogdoches, Texas.
Live music: Possessed by Paul James, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com; $15 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Flight Crew Coffee, 423 Poyntz Ave.
Hale Library Concert Series: Slawomir Dobrzanski, 7:30 p.m.
Commemorating the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Wine, appetizer and dessert reception after the concert.
Tickets: $20+, ksufoundation.org/rsvp/concertseries.
Hale Library, Hemisphere Room.
K-State Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $10 in advance, or $15 at the door for adults. Children four and younger are free.
Weber Arena.
Live theater: “The Illusion,” 7:30 p.m.
A lawyer encounters a wizard and sees visions of his son’s life.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Junction City Little Theater presents: “Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia,” 7:30 p.m.
Time-bending story about math, heat, art and chaos.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Live music: Kody West with Matt Williams, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Riley County Historical Society and Museum Volunteer Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.
Current volunteers and those interested in joining can learn more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Bronze I and II Cha Cha Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Bachata at 2 p.m. No experience necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
An Evening with Coach Klieman, 6 p.m.
Social hour, dinner, and guest speaker Chris Klieman.
Tickets: $50, kliemandinner.com.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Ghosts, Tarot, Tacos and Wine, 6 p.m.
Paranormal investigation at Toto’s Tacoz.
Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Heart Strings, 7 p.m.
The American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Live music: Jon Wolf, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Lecture: Lowell A. May, 2:30 p.m.
Author and member of the POW Camp Concordia Preservation Society will present about Kansas POW camps.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Auditions: “The Sound of Music,” 7-9 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.