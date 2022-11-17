Manhattan will likely seem a lot quieter after this weekend as the college students head home for Thanksgiving break.
After students take their midterms and head out of town, head to Lazy T Ranch on Zeandale Road to get some early holiday shopping out of the way and support local vendors. Or, take the short drive to Collins Road and hit up A&H Farm to try out some charcuterie during the sampling event.
The Wildcats play at 1 p.m. Saturday, so head home to watch them play in West Virginia, or hit up one of the restaurants or bars that would likely be playing the game.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Bollywood Night, 5-10 p.m.
Henna artists, food, a movie screening and more.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Thanksgiving Turkey at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Twilight Pumpkins at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Pastel Birches at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Manhattan Youth Symphony Concert, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Pie and Cocktails, 8 p.m.
Pies from Therapie paired with Auntie Mae’s cocktails.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: The Blackbird Fields with Dave Spiker, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Festival of Trees, 6 p.m.
Live and silent auction.
Tickets: $55, festivaloftreesfhvc.square.site/.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs UTRGV, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday, and DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
A group of local women will teach some of their favorite board games.
No cost.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
ACT ONE: All Shook Up, 7 p.m.
Third through fifth graders will perform a 1955-inspired twist on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
Tickets: $5, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live theater: Oliver Jr., 7 p.m.
The junior version of the Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $8-$13, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Tallgrass Tours: Pints and Pioneers, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Explore Council Grove Main Street and more.
Tickets: $24-$33, flinthillsdiscovery.org. Travel and tour fees covered, bring money for purchases and lunch.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Council Grove.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Get Ready for the Rush: Maker’s Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free admission.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Charcuterie Sampling at the Farm, 10 a.m.
Sample snacks, local cheese and more in a Thanksgiving sampler.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Football at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Volleyball at TCU, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
The Magic of Community Fundraiser, 6 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys and Girls Club fundraiser with magician Ty Gallenbeck.
Tickets: $125+, 4kidsake.org/themagic/Donate/Tickets.
K-State Student Union.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Utah Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.
Christmas music and movies will play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.