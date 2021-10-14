Whether you’re looking for some family time, or time away from them, there are plenty of local options this weekend.
Leave the kids at home, grab some friends and hit up Spooky Singo at Manhattan Brewing Company or the Pie and Beer Tasting at Auntie Mae’s Parlor Thursday night.
Take the family to A&H Farm on Friday night for a not-spooky corn maze and s’mores, or take them to the free showing of Luca over at Brigg’s.
Of course, the whole family can go to the K-State Football game on Saturday, but a 6:30 p.m. kickoff could make for a late night for little ones.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Film: The Road to Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Highlighting the history of the Santa Fe National Historic Trail by Dave Kendall of Prairie Hollow Productions.
No cost.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Spooky Singo, 7 p.m.
Prizes each round. Bust out the costume and get spooky.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Ask an Expert, 7 p.m.
Carol Bladwin, extension associate professor and project coordinator of the Great Plains Fire Science Exchange, will discuss living with wildland fire and the importance of fire to the tallgrass prairie.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Pie and Beer Tasting, 7 p.m.
Three pie samples from TheraPie paired with three beers form Free State Brewing.
Tickets: $20, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Crooked by Catherine Trieschmann, 7:30 p.m.
Laney arrives in Oxford, Mississippi with a twisted back and a mother in crisis. She embarks on a spiritual journey that challenges her mother.
Also Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: Solohawk, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Patrick my Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Tiny Elephant at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Howl at the Moon at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Free Family Movie Night, 6:45 p.m.
Treats from Hy-Vee for a no cost viewing of Disney’s Luca.
Briggs Buick GMC, 2312 Stagg Hill Road.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
A-Maze-Ing Flashlight Fun, 7-9 p.m.
Use a flashlight or the moon as a guide to get through the not haunted maze.
Bonfires will be lit and s’mores kits can be purchased.
Cost: $12.09 per person.
A&H Farm, 1347 Collins Lane.
Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Jacob R. Thomas recital featuring piano, bass, music theatre and more.
All Faiths Chapel.
Movie: A Quiet Place Part 2 (PG-13), 8 p.m.
No cost showing with K-State ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Red State Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 8-10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Morning DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pick your project and receive step-by-step instructions to make a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Pop-up Benefit for Theatre at the Ruin, 1-4 p.m.
Everything in the sale must go. Over 50 pieces of artwork for sale. Several gently-read books and local honey available.
Also 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Football vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Fun on the Farm, 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy the ultimate 80s musical experience.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
KSU Saxophone Studio Concert, 2:30 p.m.
Featuring soloists, quartets and other chamber ensembles.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music at the Barn: MHS Chamber Orchestra Benefit Concert, 4:30 p.m.
Donations go to the MHS Orchestra department to assist students with travel expenses to participate in the WorldStrides Heritage Music Festival in New Orleans in March. Masks requested.
No cost.
Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Theatre Auditions: And Then There Were None, 7-9 p.m.
The Agatha Christie show will be brought to life.
More information: manahttanarts.org.
Performance dates: Dec. 3-5 and 10-12.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.