There are plenty of opportunities to catch live theater this weekend.
On Friday, local actors will perform in “The Book of Will,” a show about preserving William Shakespeare’s works. Additionally, K-State students will perform in a staged reading of “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties” over the weekend. At the same time, the touring company of “South Pacific” will perform at McCain Auditorium.
Don’t worry, though. While South Pacific is one-night only, William and the Betties will have at least one more showing.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Kansas Weather in Life, Literature and Photography, 5:30 p.m.
Humanities Kansas lecture by Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas Poet Laureate emeritus.
No cost.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
We Create the Future: Vision Board Event, 6 p.m.
Kaisha Lawrence, Darla Evon, Nakita Razo and Sarah Siders will present.
Tickets: $20, startupspace.app/detail-normal-events/27680.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
SINGO: Best of 2021, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
Also shows at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Both shows are sold out.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Adventure Camp: Cooking 101, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth can participate in a hands-on camp. Activities start at 9 a.m. Registrants must bring a sack lunch.
Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org, in person, or 785-587-2726.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Track and Field at Steve Miller Invitational, 3 p.m.
Manhattan.
Coffee Hour: Taiwan, 4 p.m.
Grab a coffee and learn about Taiwan.
For information: events.k-state.edu.
Meet the artists: K-State MFA Students, 4-6 p.m.
Meet the artists behind the gallery, open through March 12.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
97th Annual Meeting and Banquet, 5:45 p.m.
Citizen, Volunteer and Young Professional of the Year awards presented, as well as speeches by Mark Bachamp and Summer Ott Dierks.
Tickets: manhattan.org/96/Aunnual-Meeting-Banquet.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Paint and Sip: Lion’s Pride, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Cactus at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: For the Love of Coffee at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Shakespeare After Shakespeare: Ted-style Talks, 6 p.m.
Before The Book of Will, hear five 7-minute mini-lectures from K-State Department of English.
No cost. Also presented via Zoom.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: “I Am Not Your Negro” (Rated: PG-13), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State student ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Staged Reading: “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties,” 7:30 p.m.
Meet five women named Betty.
Tickets: k-state.edu/mtd/events.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific,” 7:30 p.m.
Sailors and nurses take you to Bali Ha’i in the touring show.
Tickets: $19-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
“The Book of Will,” 7:30 p.m.
The story of two actors who compiled the First Folio.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.
Comics, action figures and more. Buying, selling and trading available.
Also Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: $3 per day, or two-day passes for $5. Kids 12 and under are free.
The Holiday Inn at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Hot Shot Basketball, 9:15 a.m.
No cost event for boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Children have one minute to dribble from half-court to shoot from hot spots. Time slots vary by grade.
Register onsite 15 minutes before start time.
Peace Memorial City Auditorium, City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Vegetable Gardening Class, 10 a.m.
Learn new gardening methods.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Michigan, 11 a.m.
Arlington, Texas.
Annual Building Materials Auction, 11 a.m.
More information: ruckertauctions.com/building-materials-auction.
Also Sunday.
721 Levee Drive.
Family Fun Storytime, 11 a.m.
More events and information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Dart Tournament, 3 p.m.
Prizes for the top three teams, $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Live music: Susan Hancock, 10 a.m.-noon.
Wayne Goins and Rick Smith will also perform.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Auburn, 10:30 a.m.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Arizona State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Tempe, Arizona.
Recital: Bassoon Afternoon, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.