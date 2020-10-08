Another opportunity to see live theater arises this weekend as The Columbian Theater in Wamego hosts “The Wonderful Women of Oz” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Wamego local Bryan Scruggs wrote and now directs a night of suspense and absurdity in a cast of beauty queens, judges and pageant hosts. But what happens when someone turns up dead?
Social distancing is enforced with the ticket purchase.
Tickets are $35 each, and dessert is included.
Here are some area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Fall Fest at Britt’s Farms, 5-7 p.m.
Pick a pumpkin and take some photos at the event.
Limited attendance. Sign up required at kstateupc.com. Transportation not provided.
Britt’s Farm
Lecture: Tom Folk, 5:30 p.m.
Independent curator Tom Folk provides an introduction to the Beach Museum’s virtual retrospective exhibition about Waylande Gregory, a native Baxter Springs artist.
Online via Zoom.
Register: beach.k-state.edu/visit/calendar/
Power to the People webinar, 6:30 p.m.
Brandon Hasbrouck, assistant professor of law at Washington and Lee University School of Law, will discuss why symbols have power and emotional impact for Americans.
Lecture via Zoom.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Winery Comedy Tour, 7-8:30 p.m.
Comedy on the patio, weather-permitting.
Safety protocol enforced. Limited tickets available.
Tickets: liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FRIDAY
After Hours: Sip n’ Paint, 5-6:30 p.m.
Socially distanced painting session with Hawaiian Punch.
Safety protocols enforced, limited attendance.
First-come, first-served.
Anderson Lawn, K-State campus. Rain location: Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
K-State Soccer at Texas, 5 p.m.
Listen: 101.5 KROCK
Austin, Texas.
Student recital: Paola Ramirez, 5:30 p.m.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Paint & Sip: Colorful Tree, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Painterly Pumpkin, and Paint & Sip: Bird on a Pumpkin.
For additional information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.
Dillards Parking Lot, Third and Leavenworth streets.
5K Trails for Tails, 9 a.m.
All ages and dogs welcome. Cross country format through Washington Marlatt Park.
Registration: runsignup.com
Cost: $35.
Kansas Farm Bureau, 2627 KFB Plaza.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Complimentary coffee and donuts while perusing the cars in the parking lot. All cars welcome.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also, DIY Tote Workshop Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
For additional information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Flint Hills Woodturners Demonstration Day, 11 a.m.
See Ross Hirst’s pen turning at 11 a.m. and Peter Dorhout’s Bottle Stoppers at 1 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Football vs TCU, 3 p.m.
Watch: Fox
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas.
SUNDAY
Refresh & Refocus, noon-7 p.m.
Educators and learners are invited to relax and enjoy the weather. Prairiewood staff will be available for feedback on how to publically utilize their spaces. Featuring band The Church Ladies.
Also, Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 4-8 p.m.
Bring water, walking shoes and bug spray if needed.
No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.