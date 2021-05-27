This weekend has several opportunities to listen to some live music in the area.
A one-man band will play at Finn’s Thursday night, and a band will play covers of some classic 80s music over at Milford Lake on Saturday evening. Additionally, a fan-favorite will return to the winery out in Paxico to play some tunes while folks sip wine.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Librarians at Manhattan Brewing Co., 4-7 p.m.
Chat with Manhattan Public Library librarians as they answer questions, help families sign up for the summer reading program and give away free books.
Drop off up to four books to the library’s used book store and get a discount on a four-pack purchase from the brewing company.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Thirsty Thursday Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mystery Stencil Workshop at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pick a project, wood stain and personalization and receive step-by-step instructions to make a new piece of decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Brody Buster, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Paint and Sip: Howl at the Moon, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Kitty at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Pastel Dandelions at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Tulips at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
529 Day, 10 a.m.
Learn about 529 saving accounts at the Flint Hills Discovery Center with Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. Rogers will be onsite around 11 a.m., but the event is all day.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Red Dirt Rendezvous, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Paramount 80s Rock Night, 9 p.m.
Sing-a-long event with 1980s hits from Journey, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi and more performed by Paramount.
Acorns Resort and RV Park at Milford Lake, 3710 Farnum Creek Road.
SUNDAY
Live music: Scott Fowler, 2 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30 p.m.
All-levels yoga led by Jessa Voos of Chapter 5 Yoga. Sarah Siders, executive director of Spark, will serve as guest speaker after.
No cost, bring your own yoga mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.