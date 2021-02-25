Friday night is for Manhattan-area music lovers.
Liquid Art Winery will be host to an open mic night for poets, comedians and musicians. Later in the evening, Cock N Bull will have karaoke night. Finally, Tanner Usrey will perform at The Hat in Aggieville.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages eight through 14-years-old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant. Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Western Michigan, 3 p.m.
Also Saturday at 2 p.m and Sunday at noon.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Lecture: Gabrielle Owen, University of Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Owen will speak on “From Developmentalism to Queer Time: Rethinking the History of Adolescence.”
Registration free but required: tinyurl.com/breiowenkstate
Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m.
Singers, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome to perform for five to 10 minutes. Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m. at the door. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Aurora Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Turtle at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Fish Fry to-go, 6 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus will provide a free will offering carry-out meal.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday and Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Pick your project and finish, then receive step-by-step directions to complete a new piece of decor. Costs vary, bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m.
Prepare for a masquerade party, hosted for CEOs and you.
Registration: kstateupc.com/our-events/
Via Zoom.
Karaoke Night, 7 p.m.
A night of singing and dancing.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
As You Like It, 7:30 p.m.
See a take on the Shakespearean comedy of love and mistaken identities in the Forest of Arden.
Limited reserved seating. Masks required.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Tanner Usrey with JR Carroll, 8 p.m.
General admission tickets: $8.
Show open for adults 18 and older, $5 minor fee at the door. Shows are seated and masks are required to enter, exit and move around the venue.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Basic Handgun Training, 9 a.m.
Wander Woman Kansas and Match Grade Precision will provide basic fundamentals and mechanics in this one-day course.
Lunch will be provided. Attendees need to bring a reliable handgun, magazines, outside waistband holster, pen and paper, eye and ear protection and more.
Cost: $200. Mgplr.com
Tallgrass Shooting Sports, 4122 Living Water Road, Olsburg.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.K-State Women’s Basketball at Baylor, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Waco, Texas.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Blaster Wars, 6 p.m.
Eye protection and darts provided. Must bring your own blaster. Children ages 5-13.
Pre-registration required.
Tickets: members, $12. Nonmembers, $15. paragonperformancesports.com
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: Brothers Bly featuring Robert Rodriguez, 7:30 p.m.
No cover, open to the public.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon.
Select vehicle hoods will be open during business hours. Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.