Head into the long Memorial Day weekend by watching some live performers.
Sapphire Son will perform at Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, while Jeremy Ricci and local comedians will perform at Open Mic Night at Auntie Mae’s Parlor on Thursday, and Giovannie and the Hired Guns will perform at The Hat in Aggieville on Friday evening.
On Saturday, the Manhattan Arts Center will host a staged reading as part of their “After Dinner Theatre” series, and Rob Watson will perform at 456Wineries in Wamego.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Live music: Sapphire Son, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at the NCAA Championship, all day.
Also Saturday.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redccrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Prairie Playscape opening, all day.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Meet the Artists: 4-6 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Catch the Firefly, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sitting Pretty at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Big League Fun Exhibit opening, all day.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Yoga in the Yard, 10:30 a.m.
Bring a mat or towel for yoga led by Vanessa of Little Apple Pilates. Participants will sign a waiver, so arrive early.
Suggested donation: $5 per person, benefitting Girl Scout Service Unit 704.
Girl Scout Little House, 321 Sunset Ave.
Cocktails and Canvas, 2-4 p.m.
Create a painting, with supplies provided.
Tickets: $35 with champagne, $30 without.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Summer Bash, 5 p.m.
New Hope Church will host a free activity evening.
Manhattan City Park.
Live music: Rob Watson, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
After Dinner Theatre: Wonder of the World, 8-10 p.m.
A staged reading.
Tickets: $5.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.