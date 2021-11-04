The problem this weekend isn’t if there are enough local theater and music performances.
The problem is which ones will you have time to see?
Over in Junction City, “Mamma Mia” begins the first of two weekend runs at the CL Hoover Opera House Thursday and runs through Sunday before picking up again next weekend. Meanwhile, K-State students will be performing an adaptation of “Frankenstein” in the Mark A. Chapman Theater in Nichols Hall, also Thursday through Sunday. There are also two recitals — one in All Faiths Chapel and the other in McCain Thursday night, and live music at the Bluemont Hotel.
That’s all just Thursday. There’s plenty more throughout the weekend.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Home: What Does it Look Like? Gordon Parks Responds, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Livestream conversation with Deborah Willis, chair of the department of photography and imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Pittsburg State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Nickelodeon Trivia, 7 p.m.
Brush up on 90s and 2000s Nickelodeon shows and compete to win prizes.
No cost. Teams of no more than four.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
JCLT presents: Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
The story-telling of ABBA music brought to life through a mother, daughter and a journey to discover who’s the father.
Also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Frankenstein, 7:30 p.m.
An adaptation by Austin Tichenor.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Richt Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Percussion Studio Recital, 7::30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Humbled Pride, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Book Signing: 100 Things to do in Kansas Before You Die, 1-4 p.m.
Roxie Yonkey will autograph copies of her book.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Coffee Hour: Ghana, 4 p.m.
Grab a coffee and learn about the geography and culture of Ghana.
For more information and log-in: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Fall World Series, 6 p.m.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
FHCS Fall Festival, 6 p.m.
Celebrate fall with games, food and prizes. Concessions include sweet and salty snacks, hot dogs and chili. Proceeds benefit Flint HIlls Christian School classrooms.
Cost: Bundle of 10 tickets for $5, 1 ticket per game.
Flint Hills Christian School, 3905 Green Valley Road.
Teen Night, 6-9 p.m.
Watch movies, play games or hang out with friends.
Open to the public, including those not receiving Pawnee services.
Cost: $2, secure.qgiv.com/for/teencen/event/824274.
Pawnee Mental Health Services, 1650 Hayes Drive.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Pittsburg State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Transyl-Mania, 7-8 p.m.
Transylvania High School — the school where children of movie villains learn the tricks of the trade — gets discovered by humans. Comedy ensues.
Tickets: $6-$12.
Also 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Film: Eternals (PG-13), 7-9 p.m.
Tickets available Friday at noon in the Courtyard at K-State Student Union.
AMC Manhattan.
SATURDAY
Boy Scout Troop 74 Pancake Feed, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Get three pancakes and sausage, butter and syrup in a drive-thru only pancake feed to support the scouts.
Ticket: $5.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Low Sensory Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
Enjoy the Discovery Center with adjusted lights and sounds before it opens to the public for the day. Good for those with sensory processing disorders. Pre-registration not required. Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Rock the Block SoPo Leaf Party, 9 a.m.-noon.
Bring a rake and a friend to clean up leaves in the SoPo neighborhood.
Manhattan Avenue and Houston Street.
Celebrate Preschoolers Book Giveaway, 10 a.m.-noon.
Celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month by grabbing a free book for children ages 0-5, and sign up for Dolly Parton Imagination Library and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
For other events and more information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Girls Day Out, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shopping and giveaways.
Black Jack Hills, 13450 Chapman Road, Saint George.
Unicorn Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Meet Emma, the unicorn.
Other farm activities like corn pit, giant slide and more are also available.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Football at Kansas, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Tread Talk: Military Month, 11 a.m.-noon.
Robert Smith of the Ft. Riley Museums will discuss military vehicles and uniforms.
Tickets: regular museum admission, members attend for free.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Board Gaming, 2-6 p.m.
Bring a game from home or try one from the board game library.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Paint and Sip: Mama Bear, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 7 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice and create a new piece of home decor with step-by-step instructions provided.
Tickets: $68+, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: BPM Trio, 7:30 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: The Steel Woods with the Wilder Blue, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Senior Recital, 3 p.m.
Crystal Rathburn will perform clarinet.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails.
Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed.
No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, 7 p.m.
Cajun music concert to celebrate the McCain Auditorium renovation.
Tickets: No cost, first come, first serve. Call the box office, 785-532-6428, or go in person.
McCain Auditorium.