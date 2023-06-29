Kick off the holiday weekend in the area.
Wamego, Junction City and Randolph will host celebrations for Fourth of July, with carnivals and fireworks.
Full schedules are available on visitwamego.com, freedomfestjc.com, and on the Randolph PRIDE Facebook page.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Independence Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: Fireworks Flower at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Dawn’s Early Light at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Paint and Sip: Dragonfly, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Jeff Pfannenstiel and Nathan Page, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Freedom Fest JC, 5 p.m.
Vendors and carnival open for the several day festival.
Junction City.
Mats and Margaritas Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Bench Workshop at 10 a.m. July 1.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Steel Drums with Tony Hartman, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
The BASSment: One Love Pub, 307 B S. Seth Child Road.
What Happened After Once Upon a Time, 7 p.m.
Hear how the main characters tell their fairy tales.
Tickets: $8+, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave, Wamego.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Arts in the Park: Colten Jesse, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Live Free 5K/Dog Walk and Kids Run, 7 a.m.
Jace’s Day 5K and Fun Night.
Registration and information: manhattanrunningco.com.
Wamego Sports Complex, Wamego.
Patriots Run, 7 a.m.
Registration and information: manahttanrunningco.com.
Old St. Mary’s Golf Course, St. Mary’s.
Randolph Annual Independence Day Celebration, all day.
For more information: Randolph PRIDE, facebook.com/randolphks.
Randolph, Kansas.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m.
Walk and learn session with the doctors of Stonecreek.
Stonecreek, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Summer Sidewalk Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Pretty in Pink, 6 p.m.
An ’80s block party benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Swamped!, A Musical, 7 p.m.
Lessons in friendship, tolerance and courage.
Tickets: $8+, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.