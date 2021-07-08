This is the weekend for live music.
The Derek Calvin Duo is slated to play at Liquid Art Winery on Thursday evening around the same time that Happy Sleepy Dead will perform for patrons at Coco Bolos. After both of those, music lovers could swing by Finn’s Neighborhood Pub and hear Larry Newsom play until around 11 p.m.
Friday night has two concerts, one at City Park with D and Chi, and the other at The Hat in Aggieville, where the Randy Rogers Band will perform.
Over the weekend, Chappie will perform at 456 Wineries in Wamego, and The Church Ladies will play at Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
USD 383 School Board Candidates Forum, 5:30 p.m.
The Riley County Republican Party will host the forum. Candidates will meet with the public at individual tables until 6:30 p.m. and will take questions as a group from the public through a moderator from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Happy Sleepy Dead, 6-8 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Derek Calvin Duo, 6:30 p.m.
A mix of red dirt, Texas, 90s country music types and southern rock.
Tickets: $5 cash, $7 credit per person. Seating is limited, so bring a chair.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Adult and Teen Craft Night: Fingernail Animal Art, 7 p.m.
MPL will provide Insta Dry Top Coat, nail polish remover and dotting tools. Participants will need to provide nail polish colors, including black, white, pink, light green, dark blue and orange.
For more library events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Manhattan Public Library, online.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
See redcrossblood.org for appointment times.
Also Hy-Vee, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Movie Night, 5:30 p.m.
Join in with a blanket or lawn chair with the family to watch The Lorax.
Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
Paint and Sip: Lavender Tree, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark, 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Summer Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Sailboat at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Also Adult and Child Workshop 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Pick Your Project Workshop 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Porch Planter or Double-Sided Porch Sign 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Fierce Comfort: Theater, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan Experimental Theater Workshop presents new works using several techniques based on the Greek myths of Echo and Narcissus.
Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for students, plus fees. manhattanarts.secure.force.com/ticket.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Arts in the Park: D and Chi, 8 p.m.
Listen to some pop, rock and hip-hop in the park.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Randy Rogers Band, 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Kylie Frey.
Tickets: $25 for general admission. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Power of Produce club will set up a booth with free activities for the family and opportunities to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your wheels, enjoy a cup of coffee and peruse the lot.
Also Featured Car Talk: 1956 Messerschmitt at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The 10-mile family-friendly paddle on the Kansas River. Depart the Linear Trail Head boat ramp at 9 a.m. and arrive at St. George around 1 p.m. Finish with a light lunch and T-shirts. Vessels will be available to rent on a first-come registration basis. Life jackets required.
Cost: $10-$30.
Linear Trail Head boat ramp, East Highway 24.
Christmas in July, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A day of kids activities, music, food trucks and Santa.
Featuring a motorcycle rally and safety demonstration, as well as a toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots.
New, unwrapped toys donated will apply toward $2 off admission to the Discovery Center.
Blue Earth Plaza, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Chappie, 6:30 p.m.
Chappie will perform and Smokin’ H’s Meats food truck will be onsite.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed.
Also live music: The Church Ladies, 5 p.m.
No cost. Blue Sage Bar, offering beer and wine from 4-8 p.m., is card transaction only.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.