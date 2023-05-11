Don’t forget to make an important phone call or visit this Sunday.
Sunday is Mother’s Day, so call the woman who filled the maternal role in your life. Remember: Mother’s Day isn’t just for the woman who gave birth to you; it could be a grandmother, teacher or other.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind at 6 p.m. Friday and Paint and Sip: Pink Bouquet at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SINGO, 6 p.m.
Donations for this event go toward the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Tickets online at mhkbeer.com.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Championships, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Spring Graduate Photo Opportunity with President Linton, 8-9 a.m.
Grab a donut and snap a picture with the president and his wife to celebrate graduation.
President’s Residence.
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Graduate School Commencement, 1 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Veterinary Medicine, 3:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Baseball at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Lettuce Picking and Salad making Class, 6 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Terrarium and Wood Sign Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and Muffins and Mimosas Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Mr. Direction Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Michael T. Brown and Ensemble.
Tickets: $14-$21, manhattanarts.org
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live Music Series: The Dude Abides, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave..
Live music: Logan Mize with Troy, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $22, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Architecture, Planning and Design, 10 a.m. at McCain Auditorium.
College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Health and Human Sciences, 4:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
For live streaming options: k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies.
Mimosas with Mom, 9 a.m.
Tickets: ahfarm.ticketspice.com/mimosas-with-23.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Ave.
Cornhole Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Mother’s Day Potluck, 5 p.m.
Bring a dish.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Rob Watson, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day.
K-State Rowing vs Big 12 Championship, all day.
Austin, Texas.
Mother’s Day at Sunset Zoo, 9:30 a.m.
Moms receive free admission with a paid admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Mother’s Day Picnic, noon-6 p.m. Preorder: $25, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.