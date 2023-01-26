Take the kids to Sunset Zoo on Saturday for Painting with Animals.
Zoo staff will introduce the featured animal, then families will be guided through a painting experience on an 8x10 canvas. This month, the featured animal is the Eastern Screech Owl.
Register on the Sunset Zoo website. For zoo members, it’s $15, and $17 for non-members.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Public Welcoming Ceremony for RCPD Director Peete, 5:30 p.m.
Welcome and opening remarks presented by John Matta, followed by Linda Morse, Brian Peete, and a meet and greet. A majority of the Riley County Law Board will be present.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Discussion and Film Screening: Brother Outsider, 5:30 p.m.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$59, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: The Phaetons, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
Questions: Sue Peterson, kstategr@k-state.edu.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Party Penguin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Kansas Sunflower at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sunflower Gnome at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Final Friday Critical Mass Ride, 7 p.m.
Ride a one mile loop between Downtown Poyntz, City Park and Aggieville, followed by a discussion of issues facing cyclists in Manhattan.
Riley County Courthouse.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Clarinet Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Mats and Margaritas Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Family Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Painting with Animals, 11:15 a.m.-noon.
Families can connect with animals through a painting experience.
Tickets: $15-$17.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Bronze I and II Country Swing Class, 1 p.m.
Some experience necessary.
Also Beginner Salsa at 2 p.m. No experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Florida, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: RV Moonshine, 8 p.m.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey with Shawn David, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Staff will open the hoods of select vehicles during museum hours. Regular admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Magic Show with Jack Reid, 4 p.m.
Tickets: $5 per adult, children 12 and younger are free.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence.