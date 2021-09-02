To gear up for the holiday and, for many, the long weekend, kick back and relax with some live music. There’s plenty this weekend.
Tony Ridder of the Grateful Dudes will play at Finn’s Neighborhood Pub in downtown Manhattan, while the Dude Abides rocks at the Bluemont Hotel near Aggieville.
On Friday, hit up the Manhattan Arts Center and listen to Rupert Wates, then head straight to Aggieville and hear Wade Bowen at The Hat on Laramie Street.
The music doesn’t stop there, though.
Saturday, head to Paxico for some wine and to hear Jayme Green, and Sunday stay in town and listen to Susan Hancock at Bluestem Bistro, or head back over to Paxico and hear Scott Fowler.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Kansas Big Boy Steam Engine Stop, 2:30-2:50 p.m.
Stand at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks. Hearing protection is recommended for small children.
South Manhattan Avenue crossing.
Livestream: Student Welcome, Common Work of Art, K-State First Book Celebration, 5:30 p.m.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Live music: Tony Ridder, 7:30 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Dude Abides, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Denver, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Pioneers All-Access, kstatesports.com
Denver, Colorado.
FRIDAY
Clear the shelters, 1-5 p.m.
Join T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in clearing the shelter. Pets will be available at a reduced adoption rate.
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Drive.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Santa Barbara, California.
FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Fairy Garden Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday and Pick Your Project Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Labor Day Weekend Live on the Dock, 7-11 p.m.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.
Live music: Rupert Wates, 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Box office opens at 6:45 p.m. General admission seating.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military and students with ID, children 12 and under. manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15 for general admission, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring the car and walk the lot with a complimentary cup of coffee and a donut. Also Tread Talk: 1966 Amphicar 770, 11 a.m.-noon. Doug Meloan will present.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m.
Bring family and friends and walk with the doctors of Stonecreek.
Stonecreek, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Kids Kanvas: Magical Wizard, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Tree of Life at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Football vs. Stanford, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
Also vs. San Diego State at 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, k-statesports.com.
Santa Barbara, California.
Live music: Jayme Green, 2-5 p.m.
Also Scott Fowler 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
SUNDAY
Live music: Susan Sings, 10 a.m.-noon.
Susan Hancock, Wayne Goins and Rick Smith will perform laid-back jazz.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Colorado State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Mountain West Network, kstatesports.com
Fort Collins, Colorado.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, sun and bug protection, and bring water, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.