The city is abuzz with the influx of new and returning students, and this weekend, it’ll also be abuzz with music.
At Third Thursday, local bands will be playing at AJ’s, Tallgrass Tap House, Finn’s and more. Over on Seth Child, Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations will be performing at The DoughBro’s Burgers, Brews and Blues.
Friday, DJ Dave Lewis will be spinning 80s jams at Liquid Art Winery, while Stoney LaRue rocks The Hat. On Saturday, Philosophy of Lions will perform at Auntie Mae’s Parlor to round out the performances.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Third Thursday Back to School Make and Take Workshop, 5:30 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Beginners Ceramic Pottery: Pinch Pot, 6-8 p.m.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Liquor Tasting, 6 p.m.
RSVP: lounge@bluemonthotel.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Burgers, Brews and Blues, 6 p.m.
Live performance by Dustin Arbuckle and The Damnations, burger buffet, desserts and more.
Tickets: $40 per person.
The DoughBro, 307 S. Seth Child Road.
Live music: Six Mile Creek, 6 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Becoming a Lazy Gardener, 6 p.m.
Extension Master Gardener Debra harries shares tips and tricks to let nature handle the gardening.
Register: events.k-state.edu, or 316-251-8500.
Via Zoom.
Wagyu 101 Tasting Party, 6:30 p.m.
Multi-course sampling experience with presentations.
Free admission, but reservation required. Reservation: bit.ly/3A1bADj or search Eventbrite.
Booth Creek Wagyu, 519 McCall Road, Ste. 500.
K-State Soccer vs Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: M31 Acoustic, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Wade D. Brown, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Cops on Top, 6-10 a.m.
Officers will be standing on the Dunkin’ roof asking for donations for Special Olympics Kansas.
Dunkin’ 409 McCall Road.
K-State Volleyball vs Wayne State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Paint and Sip: Tuttle Creek, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: P-51 Mustang at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Abstract Horse at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Soybean Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
A Flashback to the 80s Night, 6 p.m.
DJ Dave Lewis will spin music from the 80s. Those with birthdays in the decade receive a discount on drinks. Dress for the decade to enter a drawing for a gift card.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flight Crew Coffee Acoustic Show, 7-9 p.m.
Flight Crew Coffee, 423 Poyntz Ave.
Hoo Haw, 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and knee-slappers in a live music performance.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Stoney LaRue with Cody Hibbard, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Dorm Move-In, all day.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Meet and Greet with Jordy Nelson, noon.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
PetPOOLooza, 1 p.m.
Bring your pup to the City Park Waterpark for a chance to splash around and celebrate the end of summer. All dogs need proof of rabies vaccine and a city license. K-State VetMed will have rabies vaccines available for $10 per dog, and the City of Manhattan will have a booth for city licenses.
Cost: $15 suggested donation.
City Park Waterpark.
Drop In Foxtrot Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner needed.
Cost: $15 per person or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Hot Alma Nights, 2-7 p.m.
Annual car show, with vendors, and proceeds going to Relay for Life.
Alma, Kansas.
MAC’s Annual Fundraiser, 6:30-11 p.m.
DJ, dancing, dinner and more to raise funds for “Arts for All.”
Tickets: $80-$120, manhattanarts.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Philosophy of Lions with Jesus Christ Taxi Driver, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Pancake Feed, 9 p.m.
Free pancakes, yard games and more to kickoff the school year.
Memorial Stadium.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer vs Northern Colorado, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
New Student Convocation, 5 p.m.
New K-State students are invited to learn about the university and traditions.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.