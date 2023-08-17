The Kansas State University and Manhattan Christian College students are returning, and so are the celebrations.
After band camp, hear the K-State Pep Band’s first performance in Aggieville Saturday evening. The band will march from the new Band Hall to the corner of 12th and Moro streets in Aggieville and hear the band’s classics.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manahttan.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Flint Hills Grain at 6 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: Fiery Cliffside at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: This Old House at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Mike Greim, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House.
Live music: Duo Du Jour, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State College of Arts and Sciences New Student Orientation, 9:30 a.m.
For all incoming freshmen and transfer students.
K-State Student Union Ballroom.
Late Night at the Union, 7 p.m.
Free food, bowling and more.
K-State Student Union.
HooHaw, 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and more.
Also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, and 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
JCLT presents: Murder on the Orient Express, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
Also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. aug. 20 and 27.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Ian Munsick with Jake Worthington, 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35, thehatksu.com.
Britts Farm.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Morning Pick Your Project Workshop, 9:30 a.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
2023 Genealogy and History Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Classroom presentations on genealogical and historical topics.
Details: www.rileycgs.com.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Pet Poolooza, 1-4 p.m.
All dogs need proof of rabies vaccines and pets in city limits need a city license.
K-State Vet Med will be onsite to administer rabies vaccines. Local vendors onsite.
Suggested donation: $15 per dog. Register: mhkprd.com/petpoolooza.
City Park Waterpark.
Melanin Market: Celebrating Black Business Month, 1-5 p.m.
An array of Black-owned products.
DTown on 4th, 221 N. 4th St.
Hot Alma Nights, 2 p.m.
Event benefiting three Wabaunsee countians with medical needs.
Alma.
Live music: Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Pep Band Performance, 8 p.m.
The band will march from the new Band Hall to the corner of 12th Street and Moro Street.
Aggieville.
SUNDAY
Vendor Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Soccer, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: B1G+, kstatesports.com.
Evanston, Illinois.
Ogden Back to School Bike Swap, 1-3 p.m.
Bring a bike, take a bike. At 3 p.m., all remaining bikes will be given, no swap needed.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Tom Waits Whiskey Tasting, 4 p.m.
Four whiskies paired with four sides of Tom Waits vinyl.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.